Kristaps Porzingis Makes Statement on Return During Celtics-Clippers
The LA Clippers entered Monday night's matchup against the Boston Celtics with the hope of having the NBA's longest winning streak at the end of the night. Unfortunately, not only did the Clippers lose, they were completely blown out by the Celtics as Kristaps Porzingis returned from injury.
The Celtics by as many as 32 points and never even lost a double digit lead from the first quarter onward. The entire team was dominant, and even Porzingis shot 50% from the field after being injured for months. After the game, the Celtics big man opened up on his return.
"You're right, it has been killing me inside not to be out there," Porzingis said. "It was worth the wait to come back now and finally be with my guys. It's been maybe a couple of weeks that I'm kinda nearing the finish line of starting to play. As I was ramping up, I'm not gonna lie, I was getting more and more antsy to get out there and here it is today."
While Porzingis shot 50% from the field, he was 1/6 from three and didn't have the legs for a couple of lobs. Regardless, there was nothing to complain about in the win.
"It wasn't as bad as I thought it was going to be,' Porzingis said. "I did have a couple of flat tires on some lobs, but I was still able to finish it. Overall, I'm happy with the game, I'm happy with the win."
The Clippers had their five-game winning streak snapped as the Celtics extended their winning streak to six games. Tonight's game showed a true difference in where the shorthanded Clippers are from the elite reigning champions. Regardless, there's still one more meeting between two teams this season.
