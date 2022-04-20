Kyle Kuzma Believes Healthy Clippers Can Compete With Anyone

Kyle Kuzma has been paying a ton of attention to the NBA playoffs. During most games, Kuzma can be seen on Twitter commenting on players and teams. One team in particular that Kuzma commented frequently on though, was the LA Clippers.

Throughout the course of the Clippers' play-in games, Kuzma had a ton of compliments for the Clippers and their players.

"Clippers fully healthy could compete with anybody they soooo many wings," Kuzma said in a tweet.

Despite what some may think about Kuzma, he could actually be a great fit for the Clippers. He's an athletic power forward that's capable of getting around 8 rebounds a game - something the Clippers desperately need.

Even though the Clippers will start next season as a championship favorite, they'll definitely need to get a little more athletic. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George won't be available for every game, and the team lost way too many games due to an inability to rebound - something that happened in their final two play-in games. That's not to say that their team without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George is bad, they were able to win practically 42 games. What it does mean though was that rebounding was a very glaring deficiency.

For now, both the LA Clippers and Kyle Kuzma will have to watch the NBA playoffs from the sidelines.

