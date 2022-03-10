Kyle Kuzma Throws Shade at LA Clippers

For the first time since being traded for Russell Westbrook in the offseason, Kyle Kuzma is set to face the Los Angeles Lakers in Crypto.com Arena. Having won a championship with the organization in the 2020 bubble, Kuzma should likely receive a warm welcome from Lakers fans. After losing to the Clippers on Wednesday night, Kuzma and the Wizards will be looking for a win against a bad Lakers team.

Despite losing to the Clippers in consecutive contests, Kuzma threw some subtle shots at their status in Los Angeles following Wednesday’s loss. “Clipper games ain’t Laker games. They’re two separate arenas, really… We’ll get the real taste of this arena Friday,” Kuzma said.

Kuzma went on to say that the Wizards need to find a way to beat the Lakers, and should have beaten the Clippers. Having already blown a 35-point lead to the Clippers earlier in the season, Washington didn’t respond with much urgency in their loss on Wednesday. Blowing another double-digit lead, their team once again showed a lack of legitimacy as they seek a spot in the play-in tournament.

The Wizards are currently 29-35, which has them on the outside looking in at the top-10 seeds in the Eastern Conference. With no success against the LA Clippers this year, perhaps Kuzma and the Wizards can grab a win against a Lakers team that is a much easier opponent despite having LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

