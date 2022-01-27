Kyle Lowry Out Against Clippers

The shorthanded Clippers need all the help they can get during their brutal 8 game road trip, and it seems like the Miami Heat may be shorthanded themselves.

Kyle Lowry, KZ Okpala, Markieff Morris, and Victor Oladipo will all be out against the Clippers. Additionally, Jimmy Butler will be questionable due to a toe irritation. Lowry is listed as out due to personal reasons, and actually has not played a game since January 15 - this will be his sixth straight missed game.

The Clippers, as always, will be undermanned. The team continues to be without its two best players in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. They'll also be without Marcus Morris. Despite that, they've figured out a way to rally massive comeback after massive comeback. LA is currently on a two game winning streak after defeating the Washington Wizards and Orlando Magic on a road back-to-back. They defeated the Wizards with a historic 35 point comeback, and defeated the Magic with a 14 point comeback.

At this point, it would be fair to assume that the scout on the Clippers is that they never give up. The team has had four comeback wins in the last two weeks:

January 11, Denver Nuggets: 25 point comeback

January 21, Philadelphia 76ers: 24 point comeback

January 25, Washington Wizards: 35 point comeback

January 26, Orlando Magic: 14 point comeback

Even if the Miami Heat don't have Jimmy Butler or Kyle Lowry, it looks like they'll have both Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. While it seems a given to say that the Clippers need to get off to a hot start, somehow they've been winning without doing so.

