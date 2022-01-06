Kyrie Irving Reacts to Finally Playing Again

Kyrie Irving is back, and he is happy to be back. The Brooklyn Nets picked up a win against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening, and Kyrie Irving was a participant for the first time all season. With the team decideing Irving could be a part-time player, only playing in the games he is eligible for as an unvaccinated player, this was the first time Kyrie stepped on the court this season.

Irving put up 22 points on 53% shooting in his return on Wednesday, and after the game, he said on the broadcast that "It felt amazing, man. I don't want to take this for granted. Long time coming." Kyrie added that "The situation is unfortunate, but we're gonna keep battling through it."

After the game, Nets head coach Steve Nash said that Kyrie unsurprisingly looked like himself out there on the court. Irving added four assists, three rebounds, and three steals to go along with his 22 points. The Brooklyn Nets will certainly be glad to have him back, and likely would not have won this game had Irving been absent. Scoring 10 of his 22 points in the final frame, Irving helped close out the Pacers on the road.

The Nets will play their next two games at home, presumably without Irving, and then travel to Portland on Monday where Kyrie should be eligible to play again.

