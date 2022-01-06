Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Kyrie Irving Reacts to Finally Playing Again

Kyrie Irving Reacts to Finally Playing Again

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving shared his reaction to finally hitting the court again

Darron Cummings / Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving shared his reaction to finally hitting the court again

Kyrie Irving is back, and he is happy to be back. The Brooklyn Nets picked up a win against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening, and Kyrie Irving was a participant for the first time all season. With the team decideing Irving could be a part-time player, only playing in the games he is eligible for as an unvaccinated player, this was the first time Kyrie stepped on the court this season.

Irving put up 22 points on 53% shooting in his return on Wednesday, and after the game, he said on the broadcast that "It felt amazing, man. I don't want to take this for granted. Long time coming." Kyrie added that "The situation is unfortunate, but we're gonna keep battling through it."

After the game, Nets head coach Steve Nash said that Kyrie unsurprisingly looked like himself out there on the court. Irving added four assists, three rebounds, and three steals to go along with his 22 points. The Brooklyn Nets will certainly be glad to have him back, and likely would not have won this game had Irving been absent. Scoring 10 of his 22 points in the final frame, Irving helped close out the Pacers on the road.

Read More

The Nets will play their next two games at home, presumably without Irving, and then travel to Portland on Monday where Kyrie should be eligible to play again.

Nikola Jokic Calls Steph Curry Most Impressive Player in NBA

Kevin Durant Reacts to Nets Losing to Shorthanded Clippers

Anthony Edwards Says Timberwolves Wanted to Beat Clippers For Patrick Beverley

90
News

Kyrie Irving Reacts to Finally Playing Again

45 seconds ago
reggie_666pnn6l6ap012glo5zhs62it
News

Reggie Jackson Gives Update on Paul George's Injury

57 minutes ago
USATSI_16303594_168390270_lowres
News

Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder, Javale McGee, and Landry Shamet Out for Suns Against Clippers

1 hour ago
190530-stephen-curry-20178-win-ew-156p
News

Kevin Garnett Calls Steph Curry 'The Michael Jordan' of This Era

5 hours ago
USATSI_15486919_168390270_lowres
News

John Collins Expected to Join Hawks for Lakers and Clippers Games

7 hours ago
0f492168-untitled-design-1
News

Patrick Beverley Comments on Relationship With LeBron James

Jan 4, 2022
nqpu6jqyuhwanxbiq6cx
News

Steve Kerr Reveals Why He Isn't Worried About Steph Curry's Slump

Jan 4, 2022
getty-images-1237528068
News

Anthony Edwards Says Timberwolves Wanted to Beat Clippers For Patrick Beverley

Jan 4, 2022