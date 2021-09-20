LA Clipper Marcus Morris Sr. Thinks NBA 2K is 'Trash'

The Clippers forward is not satisfied with is overall rating in NBA 2K22.

Like many NBA players who grew up playing NBA 2K and value its representation of them, LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. was not satisfied with his player rating for the latest iteration of the game. On Monday, he tweeted at the game’s Twitter account, and did not mince words.

“@NBA2K is trash lol keep giving ya boy a 78 overall smh!” Morris wrote. “I’m starting to think y’all hating!”

The rating does seem a bit harsh. Per Clipperholics, Morris ranks as the 120th best player in the game. A peek at the 2K ratings board tells us that Morris falls behind players like Donte DiVincenzo, Lauri Markkanen and Dennis Schroder.

2K at least gave Morris his due for his most outstanding skill from last season: his three-point shooting. Morris shot a fantastic 47.3% from deep last year (good for second in the NBA) and they rewarded him with an 88 three-point shooting rating (ninth in the game, understandably behind some higher-volume shooters like the Splash Brothers and Kevin Durant).

Where Morris has a right to be upset is his 60 defensive rating. Morris showed, particularly in the postseason before he sustained an injury, to be a key part of a great switching defense. He defended across the positional spectrum, from guards like Luka Doncic to centers like Rudy Gobert. He’s extremely versatile on that end, and deserves more recognition.

What’s great about 2K is that the ratings are by no means set in stone. Morris will have a chance to bump his rating up once the regular season begins, and with Kawhi Leonard out with an ACL tear, Head Coach Tyronn Lue is going to depend on Morris more on both ends of the floor, meaning he’ll get an opportunity to bump up his counting stats.

