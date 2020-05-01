AllClippers
How the NBA Suspension Will Affect the 2020-21 Campaign

Garrett Chorpenning

The coronavirus pandemic has essentially shut down the world as we know it — including the sports world. The NBA has been suspended since March 11, and while there has been some progress made towards a return, it's still unclear when that will be. 

Now, it's looking like this season's suspension will end up affecting the 2020-21 campaign as well.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, a prolonged suspension could force the NBA to start the 2020-21 season as late as December, with the postseason carrying until July or August. There's reportedly support for that schedule, too.

There would be a few benefits to starting the season later in the year. First of all, it would keep the offseason mostly intact. Assuming the current NBA season (including the playoffs) ends around August or September, that would still give players a few months to rest and recover and teams time to make personnel decisions.

Additionally, starting the season later could mean a higher chance of fans being able to attend, which would benefit all parties.

Of course, the NBA Draft and free agency period would have to be pushed back, but that doesn't seem like too big of a problem.

This wouldn't be the first time that a season has started in December or the months after, either, though it would be the first time for this type of scenario. The lockout-shortened 2011-12 season began on Christmas, and the 1998-99 season didn't begin until February.

Nothing is set in stone at the moment, but since this schedule already has support, it seems more likely than not. 

How would you feel about a full season that starts in December? Let us know what you think the league should do in the comments. 

