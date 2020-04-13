AllClippers
Clippers Analyst Chauncey Billups Upsets Trae Young in ESPN HORSE Challenge

Garrett Chorpenning

L.A. Clippers analyst Chauncey Billups had a tough draw in the first round of ESPN's HORSE Challenge, facing off with All-Star Trae Young. The 21-year-old is known for his ability to hit difficult shots, while Mr. Big Shot hasn't appeared in an NBA game since the 2013-2014 season. 

The odds were stacked against him, but after going down three letters to none, Billups mounted an impressive comeback and defeated Young, HOR to HORSE.

Young got crafty early on with some off-hand floaters and free-throws, but he never showed off the range that he's displayed in the league. Billups had trouble answering at first, but after draining a few shots from three-point range, he tied the match up at three letters apiece. 

Billups followed with an underhand free throw and a triple off the glass, finishing off Young and advancing to the semifinals.

After the event was over, Young tweeted at Billups and congratulated him on the victory: 

"If I'm gonna lose, I'm gonna have to lose to a Legend and a mentor of mine. Good Game... but believe me, we running it back next time I come visit you in Denver @1MrBigShot Deal?

Billups will meet Mike Conley in the semifinals, who defeated 2020 Hall of Fame inductee Tamika Catchings. On the other side of the bracket, Zach LaVine will meet WNBA star Allie Quigley.

The semifinals and finals will air this Thursday beginning at 9:00 P.M. ET on ESPN. As part of the challenge, State Farm will donate $200,000 to charity to help coronavirus relief efforts. 

