LA Clippers Announce Big $47 Million Contract Move
The LA Clippers have highly coveted Terance Mann throughout his career and it looks like they'll continue to keep him moving forward. The team officially announced that they've re-signed Terance Mann to a 3 year, $47 million contract with the team.
The team sent out a press release regarding the move, which included an announcement from LA Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank.
“We place tremendous value on the competitiveness, consistency, durability and hard work that T Mann continues to demonstrate year after year. Since we drafted him in 2019, T Mann has turned himself into the ultimate glue guy, a two-way player who takes tough assignments and hits big shots," Frank said. "When we think about the qualities that make a young player a Clipper, we often wind up with a description of T Mann, and we’re thrilled he will remain a vital part of us.“
With Paul George no longer on the Clippers, one can expect players like Terance Mann, Ivica Zubac, and Norman Powell to have a much bigger role on the team moving forward. Mann shocked the world in 2021 when he put up 39 points to eliminate the Utah Jazz and take the Clippers to the Western Conference Finals.
Three years later, Terance Mann has been rewarded for his hardwork with a whopping $47 million contract.
