LA Clippers Announce New Signing
The LA Clippers have been linked to a plethora of reported new signings this offseason, but none of them have been made official, until now.
The Clippers have officially announced the signing of backup center Mo Bamba today. The organization released both a press statement and a graphic on social media to celebrate the signing.
"Bamba, 26, appeared in 57 games for the Philadelphia 76ers last season, averaging 4.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocked shots while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. The 7-foot center has appeared in 332 career games with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers and 76ers, averaging 7.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots. Originally selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of the University of Texas, Bamba was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team, Big 12 All-Defensive Team and Big 12 All-Freshman Team in his lone season with the Longhorns. A native of Harlem, N.Y., Bamba was named a McDonald’s All-American in 2017."
After losing both Mason Plumlee and Daniel Theis, Bamba is set to be the backup center for the LA Clippers. The team seems to be looking for someone who can both play defense, but also stretch the floor as a three-point shooter. He brings a completely different game than Ivica Zubac, who he will be playing under.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years