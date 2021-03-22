LA Clippers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

The LA Clippers will take on the red-hot Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. Will they be the team to stop them?

After blowing out the Charlotte Hornets at home over the weekend, the LA Clippers have a tough task ahead on Monday night: Stopping the red-hot Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks currently have the longest active win streak in the NBA at eight games, which has helped Atlanta soar all the way up to fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Hawks have knocked off some quality teams during this stretch as well, bookended by wins over the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers. By no means is this the same team that barely edged the short-handed Clippers in January.

The difference for Atlanta has been the defense. Over their last eight games, the Hawks are giving up just 99.3 points per game. Before they started streaking, they were allowing more than 113.

With Patrick Beverley and Serge Ibaka sidelined once more, the Clippers will need another all-around effort to bring down the Hawks.

They got that on Saturday, as the Clippers had seven players score in double-figures in their win over the Hornets. LA was led by Paul George, who recorded 21 points and 10 assists, while Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann and Lou Williams followed closely behind in scoring.

A lot will be on the line for both teams. For Atlanta, the chance to win a ninth-straight game — with the last two coming over the Lakers and Clippers — would be massive for the team's growth. For the Clippers, a win over the Hawks would set them on a winning streak for the first time in over a month.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (27-16) vs. Atlanta Hawks (22-20)

Date: Monday, March 22

Time: 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Staples Center

Broadcast Information: NBA League Pass

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -6

Moneyline: Hawks +210, Clippers -255

Point Total: O/U 225.5

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

