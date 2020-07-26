LA Clippers' Bench Draws Praise from Doc Rivers in Comeback Win over Wizards

The LA Clippers entered Saturday night's scrimmage with the Washington Wizards down five players — Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley among them — but that didn't stop the team's second unit from giving its all in a come-from-behind victory.

With 7:35 to play in the fourth quarter, the Clippers trailed 86-90 and were struggling to close the gap on a Wizards team that led by as many as 12 in the third quarter. However, from that point on, LA went on a 19-10 run to keep their perfect record in the bubble alive.

While several of the team's starters looked off all night, it was guys like Terance Mann, Rodney McGruder, Amir Coffey, Patrick Patterson and Joakim Noah that played the most significant role for LA. That group combined to score 56 points in the Clippers' 105-100 win over Washington.

"They played great," Coach Doc Rivers said after the game. "They played hard. They've done that in our scrimmages in practice as well. Whatever lack of skill or talent they have, they make up for it with their effort, their execution, so very very happy for those guys."

Mann, who made just six starts during the regular season, was arguably the team's best player on the night, recording 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists and a steal in 27 minutes of action.

"I feel like we did all right, man," Mann said. "We just needed some energy out there, and that's all we needed and we knew what we needed, so we went out there and gave all we can and brought the energy."

Coffey and McGruder both made big plays on both ends of the floor. Patterson scored a team-high 16 points. And Noah, after starting for the Clippers on Wednesday, recorded six rebounds, five assists, five blocks, one point and one steal in 22 minutes off the bench.

The group very much outplayed the starters as well, as Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for just 17 points, five rebounds and seven assists on 7-of-26 shooting from the field.

Obviously, the Clippers won't be calling upon most of these guys once the postseason rolls around (with Noah being the main exception), but it's truly a testament to the team's culture to see that the "next man up" mentality extends to the deepest parts of the bench.

With a handful of players in quarantine and a few others on their way back to the bubble, expect the Clippers to again be short-handed when they take on the Sacramento Kings on Monday afternoon to finish up their slate of scrimmages.