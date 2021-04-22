Clippers Built A Culture Where 'Everyone Believes In Each Other'

NewsGamedaySI.COM
Clippers Have Built A Culture Where 'Everyone Believes In Each Other'

The Clippers have great chemistry this year.
No matter how shorthanded they are, the Clippers keep finding ways to win this season. A big reason for that is the team's terrific chemistry this season.

The Clippers were missing Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Patrick Beverley, Serge Ibaka, Rajon Rondo, and Reggie Jackson, but it didn't matter against the Memphis Grizzlies. Somehow, someway, the Clippers overcame an 18 point deficit to win by 12 points. New additions of Yogi Ferrell and DeMarcus Cousins made significant impacts off the bench.

Yogi Ferrell made his Clipper debut tonight on a 10-day contract and was trusted to play key minutes in the fourth quarter. He did everything the Clippers could have asked from him and more.

The Clippers have won 10 out of their last 11 games, but they still haven't made any clear separation in the standings. The Suns and Nuggets continue to win every game alongside them. Their next game against the Houston Rockets will be equally as important as their win against the Memphis Grizzlies.

