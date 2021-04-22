Clippers Built A Culture Where 'Everyone Believes In Each Other'

No matter how shorthanded they are, the Clippers keep finding ways to win this season. A big reason for that is the team's terrific chemistry this season.

"We built a culture this year where everybody believes in each other," Terance Mann said.

The Clippers were missing Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Patrick Beverley, Serge Ibaka, Rajon Rondo, and Reggie Jackson, but it didn't matter against the Memphis Grizzlies. Somehow, someway, the Clippers overcame an 18 point deficit to win by 12 points. New additions of Yogi Ferrell and DeMarcus Cousins made significant impacts off the bench.

"Yogi Ferrell coming in, DeMarcus Cousins making big-time plays, taking three charges," Terance Mann said. "Just everybody believes in each other and they feel that when they get here and it’s easy to play when all of your teammates believe in you."

Yogi Ferrell made his Clipper debut tonight on a 10-day contract and was trusted to play key minutes in the fourth quarter. He did everything the Clippers could have asked from him and more.

"The culture of this team is great," Ferrell said after his debut. "Everybody is positive, nobody gets down. They want you to shoot the shot if you’re open. They’re not pointing fingers, you know we were down, nobody was pointing fingers."

The Clippers have won 10 out of their last 11 games, but they still haven't made any clear separation in the standings. The Suns and Nuggets continue to win every game alongside them. Their next game against the Houston Rockets will be equally as important as their win against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Related Stories

Paul George: 'I'm chasing a first ring for myself, and for the franchise'

Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard Sidelined with Foot Soreness; Will be Reevaluated Next Week

DeMarcus Cousins says 'We've Gotta Stop the PG Slander'