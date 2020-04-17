AllClippers
Clippers Analyst Chauncey Billups Eliminated by Mike Conley in HORSE Semis

Garrett Chorpenning

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN has been working hard to deliver content and keep sports fans entertained. So far, two major events have come of that: The NBA 2K20 Players-Only Tournament and the HORSE Challenge. 

The former was a single-elimination tournament (later becoming a best-of-three in the semifinals and finals) that featured both Patrick Beverley and Montrezl Harrell. Ultimately, Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns took home the title.

The latter is also a tournament-style competition involving some of the game's craftiest shooters, including Clippers analyst and 2004 NBA Champion Chauncey Billups. 

However, after upsetting Trae Young in the first round of the challenge, Billups was eliminated by Mike Conley during Thursday night's semifinals.

Conley hit Billups with some unique shots right from the start, picking up right where he left off from his first-round win over WNBA legend Tamika Catchings. He called glass on a three-pointer from the right wing, and Billups bricked it to pick up his first letter. Conley followed with a called swish from behind the backboard, which Billups missed as well.

It wasn't long before Billups went down three letters to none, but he still had hope. Young had him in the same position in the first round, which Billups managed to come back and win.

Briefly, things started to look up for Billups. He banked-in a three from the top of the key to give Conley his first letter, but unfortunately, his luck stopped there. Each picked up another letter before Conley hit the dagger, a granny-style free throw. 

That means all three members of the franchise — Beverley, Harrell and Billups — have all been eliminated in the semifinals of their respective competitions. Here's hoping that isn't a sign of what's to come for the LA Clippers when the NBA season resumes later this year.

