Chris Paul: Clippers should Honor Ralph Lawler, Former Players after Championship

When it's all said and done and the LA Clippers finally win an NBA title, Chris Paul believes former key members of the franchise — including Ralph Lawler and Corey Maggette — should be recognized.

On the latest episode of the Knuckleheads podcast with Darius Miles and Quentin Richardson, Paul spoke about his time with the Clippers and understanding of the team's history. 

"Whenever the Clippers do win a championship, like, y'all are a big part of that," he said. "Y'all, [Baron Davis], Corey Maggette, Ralph Lawler, who I love Ralph to death, man. I love Ralph. And I'll tell y'all this man, is that when I got to the Clippers, every time we went to an arena or something like that, Ralph would always walk up to me and be like, 'This is the scenario, CP.' And to tell you man, that used to drive me. That used to drive me all the time, and I'm so grateful for all them."

Lawler retired last season as the voice of the Clippers for over 40 years. He's seen it all, from the franchise's first days in Los Angeles to Donald Sterling's expulsion and the franchise's peak during the Lob City era. It's fun to sit back and imagine what kind of relationship he would have had with the likes of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Miles and Richardson, of course, were Clippers themselves during the early 2000s, as well as Maggette. Those teams weren't all that successful, but as Paul says in the podcast, they helped shape the franchise into what it is today. 

There's no denying that Paul isn't alone in hoping the Clippers honor their past when they bring the Larry O'Brien trophy back to Los Angeles, and given what the franchise has already done for Lawler, there's a good chance his wish comes true. 

