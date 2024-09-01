LA Clippers Coach Makes Bold Statement After Losing Paul George
There's no way around it, losing Paul George was a big blow for the LA Clippers' title chances next season. While it was a massive loss, the Clippers still managed to pick up some great role players in the process, and head coach Ty Lue is excited to face the new challenge.
During an interview with Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN, Ty Lue spoke very candidly and boldly about the team losing Paul George. While everyone may have written the Clippers off, Lue is ready to prove them wrong.
"When you lose a guy of Paul George's stature, instantly people [think] oh, they can't win or they're not going to be competitive," Lue told ESPN. "But that just challenges me even more. OK, people are counting us out or people don't think we're going to be good. That right there just gives me an extra dose of [motivation]. I can't wait to prove everybody wrong."
Even though Paul George was incredibly underwhelming throughout the 2024 NBA Playoffs, he was still a major piece for the LA Clippers both offensively and defensively. Last season, he averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals on 47/41/91 shooting from the field. His consistency may appeared off on the eye test, but the averages were still there.
The biggest question mark for the Clippers in losing Paul George will be how much support the team can have whenever Kawhi Leonard misses games. It's hopeful thinking to believe Kawhi Leonard will be healthy most of the season, but at this point, it's now become a matter of when, not if, he misses games due to injury. That'll be where the Clippers miss George the most.
Related Articles
Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration
Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard
France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement