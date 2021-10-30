LA Clippers Continue to Struggle, Fall to Portland Trail Blazers 111-92

The LA Clippers are off to a nightmare start this season, falling to 1-4 after Friday's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Despite Paul George's best efforts, the team provided him with absolutely no help, and the Clippers fell to Portland 111-92.

As previously mentioned, Paul George gave it his best effort. At halftime, George had 22 points on 9/14 from the field and 4/5 from deep. The rest of the team had just 18 points on 6/31 from the field and 5/19 from deep at halftime. George finished with 42 points and 8 rebounds on 15/24 from the field and 6/9 from deep; however, it wasn't enough to overcome the poor efforts of his teammates.

For the Blazers, Damian Lillard finally woke up offensively. After an abysmal start to the season, Lillard poured in 25 points on 9/17 from the field and 5/7 from deep tonight. It was only a matter of time before Lillard woke up, and the Clippers were on the receiving end of that resurgence in this one.

The Clippers made a bit of a run in the third quarter, and it was largely due to the play of Luke Kennard. Through three quarters, Kennard had 13 points, and was the only other Clipper aside from Paul George to reach double figures at that point. Entering the 4th quarter, George and Kennard had combined for 50 of the Clippers' 67 points.

The Clippers got close in the fourth quarter, with the deficit getting down to just four at one point; however, the Blazers were just sharper down the stretch. It wasn't a fantastic offensive showing from Portland, who shot just 42% from the field, but it was enough to beat the Clippers.

As has already been referenced several times this season, Reggie Jackson said earlier that the team should not need 40 points from Paul George just to have a chance at winning. So far this season, that has absolutely been the case. While George finished with 42, the rest of the team combined for just 50. Even with a player of George's caliber, this lack of help is just too much for the Clippers to overcome.

The Clippers waved the white flag down 99-83 with 3:19 remaining in the game, and Ty Lue removed George for the rest of the night. As expected, the Clippers did not come back, and ultimately fell to the Portland Trail Blazers 111-92. This is the first loss the Clippers have suffered to the Portland Trail Blazers since Kawhi Leonard and Paul George arrived.

The Clippers will look to get back on track against the OKC Thunder on Monday.