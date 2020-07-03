Report: LA Clippers Practice Facility Not Reopening on Friday

The LA Clippers made headlines Thursday night after a member of the team's traveling party tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing the organization to shut down the practice facility.

It was a precautionary measure, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, and at the time, it remained unclear if the facility would reopen on Friday. However, we now know that it did not open on Friday morning.

According to the LA Times' Andrew Greif, the facility remained closed on Friday, and future dates are still up in the air. Greif noted that the team is taking it "day by day" as far as when individual workouts will resume.

It's unknown who tested positive for the virus within the organization, but that's beside the point. Given it's someone within the team's traveling party, which has been limited to 35 players, coaches and team staff, we know it's someone close to the team.

Both the Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets have dealt with similar situations this week. The Nuggets had their facility shut down earlier this week, while the Nets had two players test positive for the virus in Spencer Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan. Jordan has since announced his intention to sit out for the remainder of the season.

The Clippers will travel to Orlando, Florida, on July 8, giving them roughly three weeks to prepare for their rematch with the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night.

Things will obviously look a bit different down there, but LA's players are confident in their chances to bring home what could be one of the most difficult titles to win in league history.