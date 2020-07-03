AllClippers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
Another

Report: LA Clippers Practice Facility Not Reopening on Friday

Garrett Chorpenning

The LA Clippers made headlines Thursday night after a member of the team's traveling party tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing the organization to shut down the practice facility. 

It was a precautionary measure, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, and at the time, it remained unclear if the facility would reopen on Friday. However, we now know that it did not open on Friday morning.

According to the LA Times' Andrew Greif, the facility remained closed on Friday, and future dates are still up in the air. Greif noted that the team is taking it "day by day" as far as when individual workouts will resume.

It's unknown who tested positive for the virus within the organization, but that's beside the point. Given it's someone within the team's traveling party, which has been limited to 35 players, coaches and team staff, we know it's someone close to the team. 

Both the Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets have dealt with similar situations this week. The Nuggets had their facility shut down earlier this week, while the Nets had two players test positive for the virus in Spencer Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan. Jordan has since announced his intention to sit out for the remainder of the season.

The Clippers will travel to Orlando, Florida, on July 8, giving them roughly three weeks to prepare for their rematch with the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. 

Things will obviously look a bit different down there, but LA's players are confident in their chances to bring home what could be one of the most difficult titles to win in league history.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Paul George says Lou Williams can be considered a Hall of Fame Player

Lou Williams is considered one of the greatest sixth men ever.

Farbod Esnaashari

Doc Rivers: NBA Champion Deserves 'Gold Star,' Not Asterisk

Citing mental toughness, LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers says the team that wins this year's NBA title deserves more recognition than less.

Garrett Chorpenning

Report: LA Clippers Close Practice Facility Following Positive Coronavirus Test

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the LA Clippers have closed the team's practice facility following a positive coronavirus test.

Garrett Chorpenning

Draymond Green Believes Lakers are "the favorite" to win, not Clippers

Draymond Green has LA winning a championship, just not the Clippers.

Farbod Esnaashari

Landry Shamet Studying Klay Thompson, Steph Curry During Quarantine

LA Clippers guard Landry Shamet told reporters on Wednesday that he's been watching film of Klay Thompson and Steph Curry during quarantine.

Garrett Chorpenning

Landry Shamet: Clippers' Chemistry has "increased more" during Quarantine

The famous group chat is even more active than ever.

Farbod Esnaashari

Doc Rivers: Ivica Zubac is "Turning into a terrific player"

LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers praised Ivica Zubac and talked about how Joakim Noah can help him develop.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers Expects Lou Williams, Full LA Clippers Roster to Play in Orlando

LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers says he is expecting Lou Williams and the rest of the LA Clippers to play in Orlando.

Garrett Chorpenning

Chris Paul: Clippers should Honor Ralph Lawler, Former Players after Championship

Former LA Clippers point guard Chris Paul believes Ralph Lawler and other past members of the franchise should be honored when the Clippers win a title.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Garrett Chorpenning

Adam Silver says "Large Number of Cases" Could Stop Season

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is confident in the league's plan to resume the season, but understands that a large number of cases could stop it again.

Garrett Chorpenning