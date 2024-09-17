LA Clippers, Dallas Mavericks Fan Favorite Makes Major Career Decision
Boban Marjanovic was one of the most beloved players in LA Clippers history. He was so beloved that his fandom extended far beyond the Clippers, but to every team that he played with, including the Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, and Detroit Pistons. Now, it looks like NBA fans won't be able to see Boban for the foreseeable future.
After spending nine seasons in the NBA, Boban Marjanovic will leave America and return to the Euroleague to play for Fenerbahce Beko. The news was broken by Eurohoops.
Boban was a member of the LA Clippers from 2018-2019. From those two seasons, he became one of the most beloved Clippers ever. He went viral numerous times on end, from dancing on the court, from riding a go-kart to the arena, and hilariously refusing to give Anthony Davis a jump ball.
From 2018-2019, the LA Clippers were a team that very few people in the mainstream eye cared about. The team traded Blake Griffin, didn't make the playoffs, and was in the post-Lob City era. Players like Lou Williams and Boban Marjanovic were a huge reason why fans continued rooting for the team, and continued having fun watching the team.
While Marjanovic likely won't receive a ton of credit from his time on the Clippers, his presence on the team was always very important during a period that could have been much gloomier.
