LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 4: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

The LA Clippers have a chance to tie the series at two games apiece when they take on the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4.

The LA Clippers returned to form on Friday night, defeating the Dallas Mavericks on the road and clawing themselves back into a series that, up until that point, they had looked to be completely out of. Now, after trailing 2-0, they have a chance to even up the series with a win in Game 4.

LA opted for a simple but effective defensive game plan in Game 3, choosing to make Mavericks star Luka Dončić a scorer rather than a distributor. As a result, the Clippers survived a 44-point, near triple-double outing from Dončić, who had difficulty setting up his teammates for the same wide-open looks they had been getting earlier in the series. Even still, Dallas managed to sink more than half of its three-pointers.

"That's our mindset," Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said on Saturday. "[Dončić] has the ball in his hands 90 percent of the game, and he's going to make every play. He's going to make everybody better. We want to try to make him a scorer and try to take the other guys out. We've still got to do a better job with that, but I thought last game was a step forward."

LA had a few extra bounces go its way on offense as well. Marcus Morris Sr. and Reggie Jackson finally started to get some of their threes to fall after struggling in Games 1 and 2, helping the Clippers shoot better than 40% from beyond the arc for the first time in the series.

As for LA's star players, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have dominated the Mavericks from Game 1. The duo has combined to average 61.0 points per game, and both players are shooting above 53% from the field. Dallas has yet to come up with an answer for them, and they likely won't without the proper personnel on the roster to contain them.

Game 4 will be another battle. Neither team should expect an easy victory. But with momentum on their side, tonight's contest appears to favor the Clippers.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (1-2) at Dallas Mavericks (2-1)

Date: Sunday, May 30

Time: 6:30 p.m. PST

Venue: American Airlines Center

Broadcast: TNT

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -3.5

Moneyline: Mavericks +132, Clippers -156

Point Total: O/U 221

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

