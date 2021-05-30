Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 4: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 4: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

The LA Clippers have a chance to tie the series at two games apiece when they take on the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4.
Author:
Publish date:

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The LA Clippers have a chance to tie the series at two games apiece when they take on the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4.

The LA Clippers returned to form on Friday night, defeating the Dallas Mavericks on the road and clawing themselves back into a series that, up until that point, they had looked to be completely out of. Now, after trailing 2-0, they have a chance to even up the series with a win in Game 4.

LA opted for a simple but effective defensive game plan in Game 3, choosing to make Mavericks star Luka Dončić a scorer rather than a distributor. As a result, the Clippers survived a 44-point, near triple-double outing from Dončić, who had difficulty setting up his teammates for the same wide-open looks they had been getting earlier in the series. Even still, Dallas managed to sink more than half of its three-pointers.

"That's our mindset," Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said on Saturday. "[Dončić] has the ball in his hands 90 percent of the game, and he's going to make every play. He's going to make everybody better. We want to try to make him a scorer and try to take the other guys out. We've still got to do a better job with that, but I thought last game was a step forward."

LA had a few extra bounces go its way on offense as well. Marcus Morris Sr. and Reggie Jackson finally started to get some of their threes to fall after struggling in Games 1 and 2, helping the Clippers shoot better than 40% from beyond the arc for the first time in the series. 

As for LA's star players, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have dominated the Mavericks from Game 1. The duo has combined to average 61.0 points per game, and both players are shooting above 53% from the field. Dallas has yet to come up with an answer for them, and they likely won't without the proper personnel on the roster to contain them. 

Game 4 will be another battle. Neither team should expect an easy victory. But with momentum on their side, tonight's contest appears to favor the Clippers. 

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (1-2) at Dallas Mavericks (2-1)

Date: Sunday, May 30

Time: 6:30 p.m. PST

Venue: American Airlines Center

Broadcast: TNT

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -3.5

Moneyline: Mavericks +132, Clippers -156

Point Total: O/U 221

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Related Stories

Luka Doncic Downgraded to Questionable for Game 4 Against LA Clippers

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Comeback Victory in Game 3

Kawhi Leonard: Clippers 'Ain't Done Nothing Yet' After Game 3 Win

May 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) brings the ball up court past Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the second half in game three in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 4: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_16167182
News

Luka Doncic Downgraded to Questionable for Game 4 against LA Clippers

May 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) and guard Terance Mann (14) celebrate during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in game three in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Comeback Victory in Game 3

USATSI_16167735_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George after Clippers defeat Mavericks: 'We're not the defending champs. We haven't shown anything'

USATSI_16168456_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard Says Clippers 'Ain't Done Nothing Yet' after Defeating Mavericks

May 22, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers center Serge Ibaka (9) and Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) jockey for rebounding position during the fourth quarter of game one in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers Center Serge Ibaka to Miss Game 3 vs. Mavericks

USATSI_16130918
News

LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 3: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_16131204_168384702_lowres
News

Rajon Rondo is Calling Out the Mavs' Plays in Playoff Series