LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 5 Preview and Prediction

The LA Clippers suffered a devastating loss in Game 4, blowing a 21-point lead before ultimately succumbing to a buzzer-beating three-pointer from the hands of Luka Doncic in overtime.

It was as deflating a game as possible for the Clippers, and now, the Dallas Mavericks have all the momentum going into a pivotal Game 5.

Fortunately, the Clippers seem prepared to turn things around, and they should be motivated to take control of this series once again.

Injury Report

LA may again be without Patrick Beverley for Game 5, who was officially listed as "doubtful" on Monday afternoon.

Doc Rivers addressed Beverley's status during Monday's media availability, and he didn't sound confident in his ability to play:

"I haven't heard one thing that he may play," Rivers said. "That doesn't mean he might not. Right now, I'm not planning on it, and so because of that, we have to make tough choices at the end of every game."

Beverley hasn't seen the floor since Game 1 due to a nagging calf strain — the same one that forced him to miss LA's final five seeding games. Now that we're as deep as we are into this series, his absence is showing up on both ends of the floor.

Players like Reggie Jackson and Landry Shamet have been forced into a starting role, and it's clear that they aren't ready for it. Granted, Shamet has fared much better than Jackson has, but he still isn't a plus on the defensive end. That's where the Clippers are currently hurting the most.

If Beverley does end up missing Game 5, Rivers may have to get creative with his rotations to defend Dallas' guards better.

Dallas is dealing with significant health issues as well, as Kristaps Porzingis will officially miss tonight's contest due to knee soreness. Additionally, the Mavericks could be without Dorian Finney-Smith, who is listed as "questionable" with hip soreness.

KP's absence is a big one, but Finney-Smith may be an even more significant loss. The 27-year-old forward is the best wing defender the Mavericks have, and he's done a solid job of slowing down Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in this series so far.

Without him, Dallas will be significantly thinner in terms of perimeter defense — something that could give George the confidence to get his shot going again.

Key Storylines

LA: Where's the Grit?

When the Clippers met the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the 2019 Playoffs, they played with a certain tenacity and urgency that remains to be seen from this year's squad.

That team treated every game of the playoffs as if it was their last. This team has not.

During his media availability on Tuesday, Ivica Zubac explained why LA has been so lackadaisical at times — and how it can be fixed:

"It's hard to get that edge this year because we're not the underdogs anymore," Zubac said. "We're favorites, but we gotta act like it. Doc always says we're the best team, but we gotta act like it. I think that's what we gotta show tonight. We gotta come in and act like the best team on the floor and just go out, play and win the game."

Zu isn't the only player to make such comments — JaMychal Green said something similar on Monday — but it seems like the team would echo his feelings.

Since the Game 4 loss, every player and coach that has had media availability has talked about this team not playing up to its potential or making changes to get better. Obviously, they aren't content with where they are right now.

Hopefully the Clippers can come out in Game 5 and show why they're considered a favorite to win this year's title.

Dallas: Luka's Emergence

We've all known for a while now that Luka Doncic is a superstar — but few expected him to emerge so suddenly.

Since Sunday, the narrative surrounding Doncic has shifted from his future to his present, and it's easy to see why. He's torching one of the best all-around teams in the NBA, and he's making it look simple.

The 21-year-old went off for 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists in Game 4, and he did it on a sore ankle. His status was in question less than an hour before tip-off. And he still came out and had the game of his NBA career.

With a win in Game 5, Doncic could continue to solidify his standing as one of the game's best players. With a win in the series, he would be elevated almost immediately to legend status.

And even if Dallas winds up getting eliminated in this round, Doncic has proven that he's going to be a problem for a long time coming, and potentially the future face of the league.

Prediction

The attitude seemed to change within the Clippers organization after Game 4. It feels like this team has finally been shocked enough to understand that it must play better to make it out of the first round.

Game 5 is an opportunity for LA to prove that it still belongs in the conversation of this year's title favorites — and it's one that the team should seize.

Expect a back-and-forth affair (especially if Beverley sits out), but we've got the Clippers in a close one: LA 117, Dallas 113.

How to Watch

The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks will take the floor tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on TNT and Fox Sports Prime Ticket.