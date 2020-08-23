LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 4 Preview and Prediction

After dropping Game 2 of their first-round series with the Dallas Mavericks, the LA Clippers finally played with some real urgency in Friday night's 130-122 Game 3 victory.

LA nearly led wire-to-wire and took an 18-point lead early in the fourth quarter that put the game on ice. It was, by far, the best this team has looked in the postseason so far.

The Clippers set several records in Game 3 as well, including the franchise record for points scored in a quarter with 45.

Now, heading into Game 4, the Clippers have an opportunity to take a commanding 3-1 lead — and there's a good chance they do it, too, so long as they match the effort and urgency they put on display in Game 3.

Injury Report

Both teams have game-time decisions to make this afternoon, and they won't be easy.

For LA, Patrick Beverley is again listed as "doubtful" heading into Game 4, and it's looking increasingly likely that he doesn't play another game in this series.

Beverley has missed two consecutive contests with a calf strain after spending 20 minutes on the court in the series-opener, though this injury dates back before the playoffs began.

The scrappy guard missed five-straight games going into the postseason with the same issue, and it doesn't seem like he's made any real progress. Unfortunately, time may be the only remedy here.

If Beverley is indeed out, look for Landry Shamet to see more time on the court in Game 4 — especially after his career showing in Game 3.

UPDATE: Coach Doc Rivers has confirmed that Beverley will not play in Game 4.

For Dallas, the stakes are quite a bit higher, as Luka Doncic is considered questionable to play.

Read more about his status in the section below.

Key Storylines

LA: Paul George's Shooting Slump Continues

Paul George was terrific throughout the LA Clippers' seeding games, and that continued into the first game of this playoff series. In the team's opener with Dallas, George netted 27 points on 10-of-22 shooting, including a game-clinching three-pointer late in the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately, he's scored just 25 points in the two games that have followed — and he was even worse in the latter.

George struggled to get anything going in Game 3, finishing with 11 points on 3-of-16 shooting from the field and 1-of-8 from three-point range. He excelled in other areas, collecting nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals, but overall, it was an extremely rough outing.

That said, the Clippers don't appear to be concerned about George's struggles. Coach Doc Rivers was especially supportive of the two-way star after Game 3:

"I'm not worried about it," Rivers said. "He's a great player. He's human. I can guarantee you this, he has not forgotten how to shoot. It will fall for him."

LA made up for George's scoring behind big games from Shamet, Marcus Morris and Ivica Zubac, but those players won't always be able to supply those points consistently.

The Clippers may be able to survive this series without George playing his best basketball, but they'll need his shot to start falling before too long.

Dallas: Luka Doncic's Health

The NBA Playoffs are a marathon, and on top of talent, consistency and luck, a team must maintain health to remain competitive.

Unfortunately for Dallas, Luka Doncic may wind up missing Sunday's pivotal contest.

The Mavericks star suffered a nasty-looking ankle sprain in Game 3 that forced him to head back to the locker room. He returned to the court for a brief period in the fourth quarter before subbing himself out for good.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon has since reported that Doncic's injury is a mild sprain, but there's concern over his status given the quick turnaround time between Games 3 and 4.

Doncic has been Dallas' best player in the series by a significant margin. The 21-year-old phenom is averaging 27.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists in 32.0 minutes per game, and broke an NBA record for scoring 42 points in Game 1 — the most ever by a player in his playoff debut.

The Mavericks have had some success in games Doncic has missed this season, but obviously, they're a much better team with him on the floor. If he misses, expect Dallas to struggle.

Prediction

In Game 3, the LA Clippers played with a particular sense of urgency that we hadn't seen from the team until that point. Now that they have a chance to take a two-game lead in the series, I would expect them to come out with the same energy and try to put Dallas away early in Game 4.

It might be a competitive first half of basketball, but this feels like a statement game for LA. For that, we've got Clippers 124, Mavericks 103.

How to Watch

The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks will take the floor at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on ABC.