SI.com
AllClippers
HomeNewsGame Day
Search

LA Clippers Pull Away in Second Half, Down Mavericks in Game 1

Garrett Chorpenning

The LA Clippers took a 1-0 series lead over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, winning 118-110 behind big games from Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Marcus Morris.

LA's trio of forwards combined to score 75 of the team's 118 points, and each played terrific defense down the stretch. Leonard logged a team-high 29 points, while George sank a dagger from three-point range with less than a minute to play that put the Mavs away for good. 

The Clippers got off to a hot start in the first quarter, beginning the game on an 18-2 run led by Leonard, George and Morris. However, the Mavericks immediately answered with a run of their own, turning a 16-point deficit into a 14-point lead early in the second. 

It was a wild turn of events that had fans buzzing on Twitter, but the most significant moment of the game happened early in the second half.

Roughly three minutes into the third quarter, Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis was ejected after picking up his second technical foul of the game. The first came after he reacted to a foul called against him early in the first half, while the second stemmed from an altercation with Morris.

After Morris and Luka Doncic got tied up under the basket, Porzingis stepped in to defend his teammate. Both teams got to shoving, and ultimately, double technical fouls were issued to Porzingis and Morris. 

Neither side was pleased with the ejection. During the game, Doc Rivers said he hated that Porzingis was out, and during Morris' postgame media session, he said he didn't think it was enough to warrant a technical. 

It's hard to say whether the outcome would have been different had Porzingis been available for the second half, but fortunately for Dallas, this was only Game 1 of what's shaping up to be a fun and competitive first-round series.

LA and Dallas will meet again on Wednesday night for Game 2 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Marcus Morris and Doc Rivers believe Porzingis shouldn't have been ejected

The Clippers didn't agree with the ejection, but they took advantage.

Farbod Esnaashari

Montrezl Harrell Officially Set to Make Bubble Debut vs. Dallas Mavericks

LA Clippers star reserve Montrezl Harrell has cleared quarantine and will make his bubble debut against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Game One Preview and Prediction

The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks will begin their highly-anticipated first-round matchup tonight.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers and Clippers praise Ivica Zubac's new Confidence: 'He's unstoppable right now'

Zubac is playing with an unstoppable confidence.

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers Reserve JaMychal Green Shines as Team Enters Postseason

LA Clippers big JaMychal Green looked like one of the team's best players during the seeding games, and there's a good chance he carries that into the playoffs.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers: 'We want to win it all'

It's championship or bust for Doc Rivers and the Clippers

Farbod Esnaashari

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George visited each other during NBA hiatus

The star duo increased their chemistry during the hiatus.

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard Named to NBA All-Bubble Second Team

Kawhi Leonard was named to the NBA All-Bubble Second Team for his performance in the LA Clippers' seeding games.

Garrett Chorpenning

Mann of the Hour: Clippers Rookie Nearly Nabs Triple-Double in Win over OKC

LA Clippers rookie Terance Mann nearly recorded his first-ever triple-double in a 107-103 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Garrett Chorpenning

Report: Montrezl Harrell Could Make Bubble Debut on Monday

Montrezl Harrell may finally make his bubble debut in Game 1 of the LA Clippers' first-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks.

Garrett Chorpenning