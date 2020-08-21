LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 3 Preview and Prediction

The LA Clippers dropped their first game of the 2020 NBA Playoffs on Wednesday night, falling 127-114 to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of their first-round series.

Unlike Game 1, which saw multiple lead changes and runs, the Mavericks led wire-to-wire in Game 2 and dominated the Clippers. Moreover, it was Dallas' first win over LA since the 2018-2019 NBA season.

Now, the pressure is on LA to bounce back against Dallas in the team's first "road game" of the series.

Injury Report

LA was without all-important point guard Patrick Beverley for Game 2, and it's looking like that's going to be the case on Friday night as well.

On Thursday, the Clippers officially listed Beverley as "doubtful" for Game 3 due to a calf strain. Later that evening, coach Doc Rivers told reporters that he'd likely be a game-time decision — meaning we probably won't know Beverley's status for another few hours.

Additionally, the scrappy guard did not practice on Thursday.

For Dallas, both Kristaps Porzingis and Trey Burke are considered probable to play.

Key Storylines

LA: How Does Paul George Respond?

After a dominant showing in Game 1, Paul George seriously struggled to find his rhythm on Wednesday night.

LA's star shooter scored just 14 points (4-17 FG, 4-4 FT, 2-10 3P) and recorded 10 rebounds, two assists and a block in 31 minutes of action. Moreover, George was held scoreless through the first half of play — something that can't happen to the team's second-leading scorer.

George drew criticism for his performance on social media, with some referring to him as "Pandemic P," a play on his "Playoff P" nickname.

George took to Instagram to respond on Thursday, sharing an image (with language that can't be repeated here) accompanied by the caption "Say it louder."

While that's all well and good, what we've yet to see is how George responds on the court.

The encouraging thing about George's Game 2 performance is that most, if not all, of his shot attempts were great looks. He got to the spots he wanted to and took the right shots at the right time, but he couldn't get them to fall.

So long as George doesn't force things on offense (something he hasn't really done before), there's a good chance he gets his shot going again.

Expect the Clippers to help create looks for George in the first few minutes of the game. If he can find his rhythm and start hitting in the first quarter, it could be a long night for Dallas.

Dallas: Can Luka, Mavs Keep Momentum Going?

Dallas has played a terrific series so far. Luka Doncic has been phenomenal, Kristaps Porzingis has kept up his strong play in the bubble, and the Mavs bench has looked more efficient than ever.

But the Clippers are the more talented team in the series, and at some point, you would have to expect them to recapture the momentum and swing things back in their direction.

If LA is going to do it, it's going to come on the defensive end, where the Mavs have been dominant.

The Clippers haven't looked like one of the league's best defenses yet. Players are overhelping and leaving shooters wide open, giving guys like Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith more power than they should have in this series.

On top of that, LA's bench defense has been downright awful. Playing more defensive-minded reserves — namely Rodney McGruder and Terance Mann — could make a difference if Beverley is indeed out.

But if the Mavericks can continue to make quick adjustments and find ways to beat LA's defense, the Clippers are going to struggle to close this one out.

Prediction

While Beverley's health is an important factor, the Clippers have shown throughout the season that they can with without him — so long as their two stars have strong performances on both ends of the floor.

There's hardly a reason to worry about Kawhi Leonard, as he's one of the NBA's best postseason performers and has torched the Mavericks all year. But if George has another tough outing, the Clippers could find themselves down 2-1 in the series.

We're leaning more toward PG having a big night, so we'll say Clippers 122, Mavericks 106.

How to Watch

The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks will take the floor at 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on TNT and Fox Sports Prime Ticket.