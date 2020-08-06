LA Clippers Pre-Game Injury Report vs. Dallas Mavericks

The LA Clippers have yet to field a fully healthy roster against the Dallas Mavericks this season, and unfortunately, that trend will continue on Thursday evening.

On Wednesday, the team announced it would be without Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley for today's meeting with the Mavs, which is a significant amount of production to make up for on both ends of the floor.

Harrell, who has yet to play a game in the Orlando bubble, is not currently with the team as he's tending to family matter back home. The star reserve left the bubble on July 17 and has been dealing with the loss of his grandmother.

There's currently no timetable for his return, but coach Doc Rivers has said that Harrell will come back when he's ready.

As for Beverley, the scrappy guard went down in the first half of Tuesday's contest with the Phoenix Suns due to a calf injury and did not return. Following the game, Rivers clarified that his injury isn't anything to be concerned about and that the team is just being cautious as the Playoffs draw closer.

To make up for those absences, look for the Clippers to give Reggie Jackson the starting nod at point guard and for guys like Patrick Patterson and JaMychal Green to see an uptick in minutes off the bench.

Jackson has played his best basketball off the bench for LA this season, and that's continued into the bubble. He struggled in his start against the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night, but has averaged 10.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in the two games since.

Jackson isn't up to Beverley's level on defense either, which gives the Clippers one less option to throw at Mavericks star Luka Doncic. The 21-year-old hasn't shot well from deep in the bubble, but is averaging 34.0 points, 13.7 rebounds and 11.0 assists through Dallas' first three contests.

Green, meanwhile, has looked terrific in all three of the Clippers' seeding games. In 23.0 minutes per game, he's posting averages of 9.0 points and 4.0 rebounds on 53.8% shooting from three-point range.

The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks will face-off tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET.