Danny Green on Kawhi Leonard: "There is no real stopping him"

Garrett Chorpenning

Danny Green and Kawhi Leonard have been teammates every season since 2011-2012 — except for this year. The two spent seven years together with the San Antonio Spurs, and when Leonard was traded to the Toronto Raptors in 2018, Green was packaged with him. 

Now, Green and Leonard are both stationed in Los Angeles. They're just playing for different teams.

Fortunately, that hasn't broken their bond, and Green still has plenty of respect for the two-way star.

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Green talked about Leonard's game and how difficult it is to prevent him from taking over.

"As with all great players, there is no real stopping them," he said. "It's trying to contain them. I think the best thing with any superstar is to try to limit his touches. Try not to let him catch the ball where he wants it, try to deny him some, double team him some, throw different looks at him. He's a tough player. I know what he's going to do, and I still can't stop him."

Green doesn't think Leonard has a weakness in his game, either. 

"No, not really," he said. "If I did, I wouldn't put it out there to the people."

Leonard's numbers with the Clippers this year show just how dominant he can be. The 28-year-old is averaging career-highs in points (26.9), rebounds (7.3) and assists (5.0) despite playing the fewest minutes per game since his 2014-2015 season. 

But as we know, Leonard isn't one to gloat about his greatness. The star isn't on social media, he speaks quietly and scarcely, and he's always quick to praise his teammates.

Green gave some insight into what Leonard is really like behind the scenes, and it's not very surprising.

"He's a normal person, just very simple," he said. "He likes things the way he likes things. He's the type of guy that just wants to be in the shadows, but also be great at what he does."

The full interview can be seen here.

