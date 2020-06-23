AllClippers
LA Clippers Defeat Milwaukee Bucks in Simulated NBA Finals

Garrett Chorpenning

This year's NBA Finals should be unforgettable, for a number of reasons. Obviously the event will be unique given its location and circumstances, but if Strat-O-Matic's simulation ends up being correct, then it will also be the first time in franchise history that the LA Clippers win the title.

According to the simulation, the Clippers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 by a final score of 124-113. The game's MVP was Lou Williams, who scored a game-high 23 points to go along with six rebounds and three assists. LA overcame a 3-2 deficit in the series.

The rest of LA's simulated postseason run is equally impressive. 

The simulation has the Clippers earning the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, leading to a first-round matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder. LA goes on to sweep the series, finishing off the Thunder with a 133-127 victory in Game 4.

In the Conference Semis, the Clippers defeat the No. 7 Dallas Mavericks (who downed the No. 2 seed Denver Nuggets in the first round) in six games. 

Perhaps the most surprising part of the simulation is what happens in the Western Conference Finals. Strat-O-Matic has the Clippers defeating the Lakers 4-1, and the games aren't all that close. In Game 1 of the series, for example, the Clippers beat the Lakers 141-108.

Obviously the simulation is just for fun, but a Clippers - Bucks championship is a likely outcome. The Bucks have been favored to come out of the East all season long, and the Clippers and Lakers have battled for Western supremacy since both teams lobbied for Kawhi Leonard last summer.

It would be remarkable if a Clippers - Lakers Conference Finals was decided in just five games, but stranger things have happened. As it stands, the Clippers have a 2-1 lead over the Lakers in the season series, which was cut short by the NBA's suspension in mid-March.

The NBA season is set to resume on July 30, so it won't be long before Leonard and the Clippers make a run for the title.

