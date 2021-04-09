Tyronn Lue: DeMarcus Cousins Can Make 'Huge Impact' With LA Clippers

It's far too soon to say for sure, but it sounds like DeMarcus Cousins has found a permanent home with the LA Clippers.

The former All-Star officially signed a 10-day contract with the team earlier this week, supplying a depleted roster with some much-needed depth down low. He made his debut in Tuesday night's blowout win over the Portland Trail Blazers, logging seven points, four rebounds and two assists in a little less than eight minutes off the bench.

Ahead of Thursday's showdown with the Phoenix Suns, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue spoke highly of Cousins and how he performed against Portland.

"With Cousins, he's pretty much a mixture between [Ivica Zubac] and [Serge Ibaka]," Lue said. "A guy who can pick-and-pop, space the floor, and also he can roll and post up and be a big body inside like Zu is... I thought he did a great job, his first game being on the floor and not really knowing much of what we want to do, I thought he fit in pretty well."

In response to a follow-up question on whether he thinks Cousins outlast his 10-day contract, Lue said, "you hope so," and that he can make a "huge impact" with the Clippers.

Cousins has been riddled with various injuries over the last several years, including an Achilles tear in 2018 and an ACL tear in 2019. With that said, Boogie still looks like he's capable of playing some meaningful minutes for the Clippers — especially as Ibaka remains sidelined with a lower back injury.

