LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Game 2 Preview and Prediction

The LA Clippers looked like they were on a mission in Game 1, piling on the Denver Nuggets in the second and third quarters to win 120-97. It was an excellent all-around effort from LA, and arguably the best defensive game we've seen this team play since the playoffs began.

That's no coincidence, either.

Not only do the Clippers match up well with Denver, but LA finally got Patrick Beverley back for Game 1 of the series after he'd missed five consecutive contests. In addition to being one of their best perimeter defenders, Beverley has established himself as a leader on this squad and is their best communicator on the floor.

It also has a good bit to do with timing.

The Nuggets came into Thursday's contest with just one full day of rest, as the team had just closed out its first-round series with the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. It was an extremely quick turnaround time, and it's hard to fault the Nuggets for looking a little gassed at times in Game 1.

Now, as we enter Game 2, we should be prepared to get a better sense of where each of these two teams are at, in addition to how the rest of this series should go.

Key Storylines

LA: Fully Healthy and all the Momentum

The Clippers have looked untouchable in their last handful of contests. Since LA turned things on in Game 5 of the first round, the team is averaging 128.3 points per game and giving up 101.7 in return — a difference of 26.6 points.

Part of the reason LA has played so well has to do with urgency and energy. For the first time in a while, the Clippers look like they truly want to compete, and when they do build up big leads as we've seen in each of their last three games, they aren't giving them up — they're building upon them.

Another factor, though, is health. That includes both mental and physical.

Paul George has looked like a different player since he spoke to a psychiatrist. Montrezl Harrell (this season's Sixth Man of the Year) is finally getting back in the swing of things after spending a month away from the bubble. And Patrick Beverley, who went 17 days between appearances due to a calf strain, is back on the floor again.

Momentum is on the Clippers' side right now, and it's going to be difficult for any team to take that from them.

Denver: How do the Nuggets Respond?

The Denver Nuggets were thoroughly outplayed in Game 1 of this series, and to a degree, that was to be expected. As we mentioned earlier, the team hardly got any time to rest before Thursday's contest and looked absolutely gassed at times.

That said, Denver's problems extend beyond exhaustion. Effort also seems to be a major issue, and there's only so much this team can do to stop the likes of George, Kawhi Leonard and Marcus Morris from getting theirs in each one of these games.

That trio combined for 66 points on 25-of-39 shooting from the field, and while that's a big enough problem as it is, it becomes even more so when you realize that Gary Harris, Jerami Grant and Paul Millsap were their primary defenders — the three best perimeter defenders on the team.

It'll be interesting to see how the Nuggets handle the three in Game 2.

Prediction

Look for Game 2 to be a bit closer than the first — both teams have now had an equal amount of rest and know more about one another than they did coming into the series. On top of that, the stakes feel higher now. The last thing Denver wants to do is suffer two embarrassing losses in a row, but for the Clippers, this is the perfect opportunity to prove that the urgency and intensity aren't going anywhere.

It might be a close first half, but I would expect the Clippers to pull away in the second and put the Nuggets away for good early in the fourth quarter.

Clippers 117, Nuggets 105

How to Watch

The LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets will take the floor for Game 2 at 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on TNT.