LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Game 4 Preview and Prediction

The LA Clippers didn't play a perfect game last time out. In fact, it was anything but. Even though they ended up winning 113-107, the Denver Nuggets were in control for the majority of the contest.

But the Clippers came on when it mattered most, outscoring the Nuggets 29-19 in the fourth quarter to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

At times, it was a disciplined effort. But the Clippers didn't always have that fight on display in Game 3, which is part of the reason why they fell behind by as many as 12 points.

Overall, it was an improvement over the effort that was on display in Game 2, especially in the first quarter. Rather than folding to Denver's high-powered offense, the Clippers managed to stick with the Nuggets and respond to every punch thrown at them.

And while we've seen that the Clippers are capable of winning games that they aren't fully in control of, it would be nice to see them really turn the pressure up and jump on the Nuggets from the tip-off — similar to what we saw in LA's Game 5 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in the first round.

Game 4 is an important one — LA can't afford to go through the motions anymore.

Game 4 Wishlist

LA: 48 Minutes of Fight

When the LA Clippers put everything together and play hard on both ends of the floor, they're better than every other team in the NBA. But unfortunately for fans, this team rarely shows that type of energy and urgency on a consistent basis.

That type of showing might be necessary for LA in Game 4.

Denver has landed the first punch and hit hard in each of the last two meetings in this series. The Clippers couldn't recover the first time, and it took some late-game heroics to win the second time.

Getting a full 48 minutes of fight from this team shouldn't be too much to ask, especially since this is such an important game for Denver. And of course, not every player is guilty of looking lackadaisical at times. But the team has had too many moments when the ball gets sticky, passes are forced, or there's a half-effort on defense that results in an open jumper or easy bucket inside for the Nuggets.

Limiting those mental mistakes and playing a sharp game will be paramount for the Clippers on Wednesday night.

Denver: Another 50-Piece from Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray was arguably the league's best postseason performer during the first round of the playoffs, averaging 31.6 points through his first seven games and dropping two 50-balls on the Utah Jazz.

It's been a different story in the second round, however.

Murray has struggled against LA's high-powered perimeter group of Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Marcus Morris, scoring just 17.7 points per game on 37.7% shooting from the field.

He's bound to explode at some point, and the Clippers are probably preparing for that to happen. But if Denver had to choose a game that it would prefer Murray to go off in, Game 4 would most likely be the decision.

The Nuggets don't want to face a 3-1 deficit in back-to-back series. Murray might be their best hope of avoiding that.

Prediction

Game 4 is the most important meeting of the series thus far — a victory for the Clippers would put them up 3-1 and just one win away from their first-ever Conference Finals appearance, while a Denver victory would even things up at 2-2.

Now is the time for LA to put the Nuggets away. Even though Denver survived a 3-1 in deficit in the first round, the Clippers are not the Utah Jazz. The Clippers could probably survive losing Game 4, but for Denver, this is a must-win contest.

If LA is unable to match Denver's energy and urgency, then be prepared for this to go the Nuggets' way. But if the Clippers dictate the pace or can at least keep up, expect this series to be 3-1 by night's end.

Clippers 126, Nuggets 114

How to Watch

The LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets will take the floor for Game 4 on Wednesday, Sep. 9 at 9:00 p.m. ET. The contest will air on ESPN.