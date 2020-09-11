LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Game 5 Preview and Prediction

The LA Clippers had one of their best performances of the postseason on Wednesday, holding the Denver Nuggets to just 85 points in an 11-point victory.

Kawhi Leonard was extraordinary, as usual. The two-way superstar posted a line of 30 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists, four steals and two blocks in 39 minutes while committing just one turnover and three fouls. It was an incredibly clean game, and it couldn't have come at a better time for LA.

Several key players found themselves in foul trouble early in Game 4, including Paul George, Patrick Beverley and Ivica Zubac, who each picked up at least four fouls and spent less than 30 minutes on the floor.

We could always sit around and blame the officials, but the fact of the matter is the Clippers need to be much more disciplined when it comes to making contact — especially as they venture deeper into the playoffs.

And speaking of going deeper, the Clippers have a very rare chance to do so tonight. A win would eliminate the Nuggets from the postseason and move LA on to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history.

A lot is on the line tonight for both teams. Don't expect either of them to go down without a fight.

Key Storylines

LA: One Win Away from History

It's already been downplayed by both Kawhi Leonard and Doc Rivers, but for fans of the LA Clippers, it's impossible to discuss Game 5 without talking about the history that's on the line.

If the Clippers can come out on top in tonight's contest (or any of the two that follow, for that matter), they'll advance to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in the franchise's 50-year history.

It's a monumentally long drought, and one that serves as the longest among any NBA, NFL, NHL or MLB team, per ESPN Stats and Info.

It's not like the Clippers haven't been close before, either. In 2015, LA took a 3-1 lead over the Houston Rockets before dropping the next three games in one of the worst playoff collapses we've seen in some time. That series is the reason so many fans are feeling so cautiously optimistic about this one.

But that was a different time, with a different team that played under very different circumstances. There's no reason to expect something like that to happen again.

This team doesn't feel that pressure. The bar was set higher than making it out of the second round. The job is not done. And because of that, it seems much more likely than not that LA will get the job done on Friday night.

Denver: Can the Nuggets Stave off Elimination Again?

The Denver Nuggets are an extremely resilient team. We know that much is true. This squad already overcame a 3-1 deficit in the first round against the Utah Jazz, and they looked finished in that series.

But the fact of the matter is that no team has ever overcome a 3-1 deficit more than once in the same postseason — and that's the task at hand for Denver.

They're certainly equipped to do it. Nikola Jokic is a superstar and is arguably the best offensive center in the game today. Jamal Murray demonstrated just how good a shooter he can be against Utah. Michael Malone is an incredible coach.

That said, every member of this team is going to have to be superb to come back against the Clippers, and the consistency just hasn't been there so far this series.

Jokic has been phenomenal, and there really isn't much to complain about there other than his 4.3 turnovers per game. But Murray hasn't been as electric as he was in the first round, and that's hurt Denver.

It could be chalked up to a number of things, including postseason inexperience or just being burned out. However, it's most likely due to LA's defense. The combination of Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Marcus Morris can overwhelm the very best players in the game.

Stranger things have happened, but the Nuggets will need to play some incredible basketball to have a chance of coming back in this series.

Prediction

This is not going to be an easy game for either team to win. The Clippers know how close they are to moving on, and the Nuggets know that their season is over if they lose tonight. The urgency and energy is going to be high on both sides.

However, the Clippers have simply looked like the better team in the series. They have the talent. A good number of the guys, including the head coach and star player, have a ton of experience.

It'll probably be close throughout, but this one feels like it's LA's for the taking.

Clippers 121, Nuggets 108

Preview

The LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets will take the floor for Game 5 on Friday, Sep. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET. The contest will air on TNT.