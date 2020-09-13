LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Game 6 Preview and Prediction

The LA Clippers suffered one of their worst losses of the postseason on Friday night, losing 111-105 to the Denver Nuggets after leading by as many as 16 points.

It was a story that felt all too familiar for Clippers fans, as LA has blown multiple leads throughout the season and the playoffs. It's been one of this team's few bad habits, and for whatever reason, they can't seem to shake it.

Now, the Clippers are in a much more difficult situation than they were in Game 5. The series is 3-2 in LA's favor, but Denver has all the confidence and momentum. The Nuggets' margin for error is still much slimmer, but if the Clippers lose another game in this series, it'll come down to a winner-take-all Game 7.

To make matters worse for LA, the Los Angeles Lakers eliminated the Houston Rockets in five games on Saturday night, and could end up with a significant rest advantage over the Clippers if they are to advance.

The time is now for the Clippers to finish off the Nuggets. If they don't do it in Game 6, they may not do it at all.

Key Storylines

LA: Will the Clippers set the Tone?

The Clippers have struggled to maintain their intensity throughout the postseason, and it's burned them multiple times. Obviously, there's the most recent loss, but LA also led by as many as 21 points in their overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks back in the first round.

Unfortunately, this is not a new issue.

On Saturday, Marcus Morris Sr. spoke to reporters about the team's tendency to let their foot off the gas.

"We put the onus on ourselves," Morris said. "We had a comfortable lead, and we should have put that game away... That's been one of our Achilles heels, just kind of messing with the game when we get up. To get to where we're trying to get to, and that's being champions, we have to be better. That has nothing to do with coaching. That's on the players."

Morris also offered a solution to LA's struggles, and it sounds like a pretty foolproof plan:

"We know what we did, and we can be better," Morris said. "We know we're the better team. Just continue to match the intensity. If we play desperate, you know, good riddance for them."

We've seen the Clippers respond to adversity and play with desperation as recently as the first round and, uncoincidentally, it came on the heels of their overtime loss to the Mavs. LA blew out Dallas in the game that followed by 43 points in a 154-111 victory.

Finding that emotion and intensity — and maintaining it — will be essential for the Clippers if they continue to progress throughout the playoffs.

Denver: Who Steps up for Denver Today?

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray both stuck to their games on Friday night, combining for 48 points, 22 rebounds and 12 assists. Those two weren't the reason the Nuggets won, though.

Paul Millsap, who has otherwise had a quiet postseason, went off for 17 points in Game 5. 14 of those points were scored in the third quarter, when Denver began to chip into LA's lead. The veteran forward was the sparkplug that the Nuggets have needed in this series.

But now that the Clippers have reviewed the film, it doesn't seem likely that they'll let Millsap have a repeat performance on Sunday afternoon. That doesn't mean someone else won't rise up in his place, though.

Torrey Craig and Monte Morris haven't played to their potential in this series just yet. Neither has Jerami Grant, who averaged nearly 19 points per game against the Clippers during the season. Gary Harris and Michael Porter Jr. are names to watch as well.

Regardless of who it is, the Clippers can't afford to let another role player take over in Game 6. You can live with Jokc and Murray getting theirs — that's to be expected — but guys like Millsap are capable of changing the course of a contest as well. LA needs to make sure everybody is accounted for.

Prediction

If there was ever a game for the LA Clippers to prove who they really are, it's Game 6. A Western Conference Finals berth is on the line here, a win this afternoon would give them significantly better odds against the Lakers in Game 1 of that series.

It's going to come down to intensity. We know Denver is going to bring it, but if LA can match that level of urgency or dictate the pace, they should be able to wrap up this series and advance. But as we've seen, that might be a big ask.

It's either going to be really close or not at all, but we've got a feeling that the Clippers will show up in Game 6 and put this thing to an end.

Clippers 117, Nuggets 102

