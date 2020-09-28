Doc Rivers Addresses Clipper Nation: 'I Am Grateful For My Time Here'

After seven seasons, the LA Clippers made the decision to move on from coach Doc Rivers on Monday evening, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

It was a bit of a shocking move, especially since previous reports suggested that Rivers was here to stay. Ultimately, though, it feels like the right decision.

Shortly after the announcement, Rivers took to Twitter to address the news and thank Clippers fans for their support over the years:

"Thank you Clipper Nation for allowing me to be your coach and for all your support in helping make this a winning franchise. When I took this job, my goals were to make this a winning basketball program, a free agent destination, and bring a championship to this organization. While I was able to accomplish most of my goals, I won't be able to see them all through. Though it was a disappointing ending to our season, you are right there and I know what this team is capable of accomplishing with your support. Thank you to all the players, coaches, and staff for helping us get here. Most importantly, thank you to the fans. We went through a lot, and I am grateful for my time here."

Despite the blown leads and head-scratching decisions, Rivers did achieve a lot as coach of the franchise. Before he came along, LA had never experienced such a prolonged period of success. Under his direction, the Clippers reached the postseason six times and won three first-round series.

Now, the Clippers will shift their focus to finding a new head coach as the franchise looks to compete for its first NBA title in 2021.