Doc Rivers says LA Clippers were 'Emotionally Weak' in Game 4 Loss

Garrett Chorpenning

The LA Clippers went into Game 4 with an opportunity to take a commanding 3-1 lead in their first-round series with the Dallas Mavericks. For a while there, it looked like they were going to do it, too, as the team built a 21-point lead early in the second quarter.

Now, we know there will at least be a Game 6.

Dallas took control from the second quarter on, and while the Clippers managed to tie things back up and send the game to overtime, the team suffered a devastating loss at the hands of Luka Doncic.

During his postgame media availability, coach Doc Rivers was critical of his team's — and his own — performance:

"Honestly, I thought we were very emotionally weak tonight, to be honest," Rivers said. "You can see the difference in spirits. They make a run, and everybody is excited. They make a run on us, and we cave-in. So that's on all of us. Me too. I've got to get our guys right."

Rivers also credited the Mavericks for being the more physical and aggressive team in the series, while the Clippers have been more passive.

Going into Game 5, it's clear that a lot needs to change on LA's end.

For starters: Reggie Jackson probably shouldn't be playing in this series, and if he is, Rivers must be cautious about who he plays alongside him.

Before Game 4, Rivers said he would try to avoid pairing Jackson with Lou Williams as much as possible, given their weaknesses on the defensive side of the floor. However, Jackson and Williams played together for the final 10:55 — including all five minutes of overtime. Moreover, Jackson — one of the team's worst defenders — was on Doncic on the final possession of the game.

Additionally, Ivica Zubac, who has been dominant in this series, was on the floor for just 21 minutes. He's easily the team's best interior defender and has fared well against Boban Marjanovic, though Marjanovic's minutes were mostly matched by Montrezl Harrell, who has struggled against him.

If the Clippers don't turn things around soon, they could find themselves down 3-2 and in a must-win situation to progress to the next round of the playoffs. 

LA and Dallas will take the floor for Game 5 on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

