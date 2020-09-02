SI.com
Doc Rivers 'Pretty Sure' Patrick Beverley Will Play in Game 1 vs. Nuggets

Garrett Chorpenning

After missing most of the LA Clippers' first-round series with the Dallas Mavericks, it's looking like Patrick Beverley will be good to go for Thursday's series opener against the Denver Nuggets.

On Wednesday, Clippers coach Doc Rivers told reporters that there's a good chance Beverley will be able to play in Game 1, though he couldn't say for sure just yet.

"You'll see him [this series] for sure," Rivers said. "I'm pretty sure tomorrow, but I can't guarantee that."

At the very least, we can take comfort in knowing that we'll see Beverley on the floor again sooner rather than later.

His presence will be especially important against Denver as well, as Jamal Murray has been one of the best — if not the best — playoff performers so far this postseason. In Denver's first-round series with the Utah Jazz, the 23-year-old averaged 31.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists while shooting a red-hot 53.3% from three-point range on 8.6 attempts per game. 

Beverley won't always be matched up on Murray, as LA likes to switch things often (and it's tough to blame them for it), but Beverley will likely take on a bulk of the load.

If Beverley does play in Game 1, it's also worth questioning whether he'll get the start or not. He's missed five consecutive games and hasn't played since roughly mid-August, so there's a chance he would come off the bench as the Clippers try to reintegrate him. 

Otherwise, look for Landry Shamet to start in his place. 

The LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets will take the floor for Game 1 on Thursday, Sep. 3 at 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on TNT.

