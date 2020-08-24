SI.com
Doc Rivers 'Not Planning' on Patrick Beverley Being Available for Game 5

Garrett Chorpenning

The LA Clippers have struggled defensively in their first-round series with the Dallas Mavericks, and some of that has to be chalked up to the absence of Patrick Beverley.

The star defender has missed three consecutive games due to injury, and unfortunately, it's looking like he won't be available for Game 5, either.

During his media availability on Monday, coach Doc Rivers said he isn't planning on having Beverley available for Tuesday's contest:

"I haven't heard one thing that he may play," Rivers said. "That doesn't mean he might not. Right now, I'm not planning on it, and so because of that, we have to make tough choices at the end of every game. That's just the way it is."

Shortly after Monday's media sessions had concluded, the Clippers officially listed Beverley as "doubtful" to play in Game 5. 

That said, LA Times reporter Andrew Greif shared a video on Twitter of Beverley warming up before today's practice, and it looks like he's moving very well.

Rivers has previously said that Beverley's injury isn't serious, but that the team is exercising caution with his return. 

If Beverley does miss Game 5, expect Landry Shamet to start in his place once again. The second-year guard had a career performance alongside the usual starters in Game 3 of the series and has played better with that group than Reggie Jackson has. 

Of course, the most ideal situation is having Beverley play, if he's able. Not only is he one of the team's best defensive players, but he's made a strong case to be considered the leader of this group as well. During the regular season, the Clippers went 38-13 when Beverley played and 11-10 without him. 

What the Clippers miss most right now is his communication. The Clippers have looked lost on defense on several occasions throughout this series, which rarely happens when Beverley is on the floor. 

LA and Dallas will take the floor for Game 5 on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

