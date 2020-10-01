Report: Former LA Clippers Coach Doc Rivers Strikes Deal With Philadelphia 76ers

Former LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers has reportedly agreed to a deal to become the next head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The announcement comes roughly 72 hours after Rivers and the Clippers officially parted ways on Monday evening. The split came after LA blew a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs — the second such lead that the Clippers have blown under Rivers.

According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, it wasn't just the blown lead that led to the decision, though. Rivers reportedly would have been out even if the Clippers had advanced, as the franchise saw LA's narrow victory over the Dallas Mavericks in the first round to be equally embarrassing.

Rivers will now take over a Philadelphia squad that also suffered a rough ending to the season, as the 76ers were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the postseason.

There's no denying the talent the 76ers have on the roster — Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris are All-Star-caliber players — but the franchise struggled to compete with the top of the Eastern Conference this season, earning the No. 6 seed after being pegged as an early favorite to make it to the NBA Finals.

With Rivers and the Sixers off the table, there are now five teams remaining in the NBA without a head coach — the LA Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers.

Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue is considered to be a "strong candidate" to replace Rivers in LA, according to Wojnarowski, though it doesn't seem likely that it'll be a quick process.