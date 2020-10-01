SI.com
AllClippers
HomeNewsGame Day
Search

Report: Former LA Clippers Coach Doc Rivers Strikes Deal With Philadelphia 76ers

Garrett Chorpenning

Former LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers has reportedly agreed to a deal to become the next head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The announcement comes roughly 72 hours after Rivers and the Clippers officially parted ways on Monday evening. The split came after LA blew a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs — the second such lead that the Clippers have blown under Rivers.

According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, it wasn't just the blown lead that led to the decision, though. Rivers reportedly would have been out even if the Clippers had advanced, as the franchise saw LA's narrow victory over the Dallas Mavericks in the first round to be equally embarrassing. 

Rivers will now take over a Philadelphia squad that also suffered a rough ending to the season, as the 76ers were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the postseason.

There's no denying the talent the 76ers have on the roster — Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris are All-Star-caliber players — but the franchise struggled to compete with the top of the Eastern Conference this season, earning the No. 6 seed after being pegged as an early favorite to make it to the NBA Finals. 

With Rivers and the Sixers off the table, there are now five teams remaining in the NBA without a head coach — the LA Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers.

Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue is considered to be a "strong candidate" to replace Rivers in LA, according to Wojnarowski, though it doesn't seem likely that it'll be a quick process.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rumor: Tyronn Lue No Longer in Running for Philadelphia Coaching Position

LA Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue is no longer considered to be in the running for the Philadelphia 76ers' coaching position, according to Keith Pompey.

Garrett Chorpenning

Report: Tyronn Lue, Doc Rivers Both Vying for Philadelphia 76ers Job

LA Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue has interviewed for Philadelphia's coaching position, per a report. Doc Rivers might be interested in the same job.

Garrett Chorpenning

Rumor: Doc Rivers Draws Interest From Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans

According to ESPN's Marc J. Spears, former LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers has drawn interest from the Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans.

Garrett Chorpenning

Report: Doc Rivers playing Harrell over Zubac in playoffs contributed to departure

Rivers' rotations may have cost him his job

Farbod Esnaashari

Report: LA Clippers Haven't Established Favorite to Replace Doc Rivers

According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, there isn't a clear-cut candidate that the LA Clippers want to replace Doc Rivers.

Garrett Chorpenning

Steve Ballmer on Doc Rivers stepping down: 'I am immeasurably grateful to Doc'

Steve Ballmer speaks on Doc Rivers stepping down as coach of the Clippers.

Farbod Esnaashari

Rumor: Tyronn Lue, Jeff Van Gundy Potential Replacements for Doc Rivers

LA Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue and former Houston Rockets coach Jeff Van Gundy are considered to be in the running to replace Doc Rivers.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers Addresses Clipper Nation: 'I Am Grateful For My Time Here'

Former LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers took to Twitter to address the fans about his departure from the franchise.

Garrett Chorpenning

Report: LA Clippers Part Ways With Head Coach Doc Rivers

The LA Clippers have parted ways with Doc Rivers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Garrett Chorpenning

Should the LA Clippers Pursue a Trade for Myles Turner?

Myles Turner reportedly wants out of Indiana. Could the LA Clippers be a potential suitor?

Garrett Chorpenning