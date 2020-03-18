Coronavirus Spread in NBA Seems Inevitable after Four Nets Test Positive

The NBA world was turned upside down last week when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, or what's commonly been referred to as the coronavirus. His positive test first resulted in the cancelation of a game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder and quickly led to the indefinite suspension of the season.

Since then, six other players — Utah's Donovan Mitchell, the Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood, and now, four members of the Brooklyn Nets— have also tested positive for the virus.

Brooklyn's players were tested upon returning from San Francisco, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. They were slated to face-off with the Golden State Warriors there last Thursday. The Nets announced its cases Tuesday afternoon. Of the four players that tested positive, only one has been named: Kevin Durant.

It's impossible to say for sure, but there's a chance that members of the Nets could have come into contact with the virus while in San Francisco. After all, the state of California currently has the third-most reported cases in the country.

The Los Angeles Lakers were the last team to play the Nets, losing 104-102 last Tuesday. With today's news, the team announced that its players will be tested tomorrow and will have a 14-day self-quarantine, according to the Los Angeles Times' Brad Turner.

The Clippers played the Warriors at Chase Center last Tuesday, and the Nets arrived there the following day. So if the Nets got the virus while in San Francisco, before heading back to Brooklyn — and that's a big if — then there's a chance that a Clippers player could have gotten it there, too.

Of course, that's all trivial at this point. It's possible to connect every team in the league back to the Jazz, and with the latest cases, it seems inevitable that at least one player on every NBA team will come down with the virus at some point.

So what does that mean for the L.A. Clippers?

Well, it's probably time to start thinking about testing and self-isolating.