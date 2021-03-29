LA Clippers Executive Lawrence Frank: 'Playoff Rondo is a Real Thing'

The Clippers' President of Basketball Operations is betting on Rondo performing in the postseason.

During a press call, LA Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank spoke of newly acquired point guard Rajon Rondo.

As to be expected, Frank was extremely bullish on the veteran, whom LA traded for at the deadline in exchange for Lou Williams and two second-round picks.

When asked why LA’s front office sought out Rondo, Frank specifically cited his ability to raise his game in the postseason.

“He was the third best player on the court for the Lakers,” Frank says. “Playoff Rondo is a real thing.”

Frank isn’t basing this purely on the eye test. Statistically, Rondo was fantastic in the postseason for the other LA team last year, shooting 45% from the field and 40% from three in their title run. His teammates raved about his leadership, and he was able to organize the Lakers’ offense when LeBron James was on the bench.

“It’s because he dials it up,” Frank continued. “He becomes even more locked in. It has very much a contagious effect. I don’t think Rajon will help just Kawhi [Leonard] and Paul [George], I think he’s going to help the whole group.”

Frank is taking a gamble, betting that Playoff Rondo will show up when it matters most, because the most recent evidence shows that he’s on the downside of his career. He struggled mightily for the Atlanta Hawks this season, carrying a -6.2 net rating and posting the highest turnover ratio of his career. The Clippers will need Rondo locked in (and making his open threes) come playoff time.

