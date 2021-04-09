NewsGamedaySI.COM
LA Clippers Sign G League Standout Malik Fitts to 10-Day Contract

LA Clippers Sign G League Standout Malik Fitts to 10-Day Contract

The LA Clippers have officially signed G League forward Malik Fitts to a 10-day contract. What can he bring to the team?
© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The LA Clippers have officially signed G League forward Malik Fitts to a 10-day contract. What can he bring to the team?

The LA Clippers have officially signed G League standout forward Malik Fitts to a 10-day contract, the team announced on Friday afternoon.

Fitts was born and raised in California and spent the final two years of his collegiate playing career at Saint Mary's. He went undrafted in 2020, though the Clippers signed him shortly after an undrafted free agent. He made a few preseason appearances for LA before being waived in December and joining the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario in the G League bubble. 

There, the 6-foot-8-inch forward averaged 11.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 14 appearances. 

Fitts is a physical wing who is more than capable of taking it to the rim and using his strength to his advantage. And although he connected on a little less than 35% of his looks from three-point range in the bubble, he had several games in the bubble where he made multiple shots from beyond the arc. His 7-foot wingspan helps him keep players in front of him on defense. 

It's hard to say whether Fitts will eventually be a permanent addition to the roster, but even if he does sign on for the remainder of the season, he probably won't get on the floor very often.

Perhaps he'll get a chance to see some action when the Clippers host the Houston Rockets on Friday night.

March 9, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels forward Malik Fitts (24) shoots the basketball against BYU Cougars guard Zac Seljaas (2) during the first half during the semifinal game in the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
