LA Clippers to Give Fans $10,000 at Every November Home Game

One of the biggest problems in sports is the late-arriving fan. The LA Clippers think they may have an answer to that, by offering $10,000 to a game to early arriving fans to change the way fans arrive.

This is where the LAB (LA Basketball) Challenge comes into play. For every single home game in the month of November, fans will have the opportunity to win $10,000. The first challenge was introduced on November 11, and there are eight more left to go - for a grand total of $90,000 being given away.

Here's how the Clippers stated fans can participate:

"Arrive early and be in your seat at tip-off." "Defend our home court by bringing the energy!" "Wear Clippers colors or gear to show your support."

In terms of who can win, any ticketed person in the arena that is over the age of 18, wearing Clippers gear or colors, and in their seats at least 15 minutes prior to tip-off is eligible to win.

Here's how the Clippers stated a winner will be chosen:

"At game time, a panel of judges will pull all tickets that were scanned prior to tipoff, and that meet the contest criteria. The winner must be in their seat at tip-off and during the first quarter and will be announced before the end of the first quarter."

One of the unfortunate things that define LA sports is the late-arriving fan. The Clippers have roughly three seasons until their new billion-dollar Inglewood arena is built. The countdown to fix that problem begins now.

