Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    LA Clippers to Give Fans $10,000 at Every November Home Game
    Publish date:

    LA Clippers to Give Fans $10,000 at Every November Home Game

    The LA Clippers are giving fans an extra reason to come early.
    Author:

    The LA Clippers are giving fans an extra reason to come early.

    One of the biggest problems in sports is the late-arriving fan. The LA Clippers think they may have an answer to that, by offering $10,000 to a game to early arriving fans to change the way fans arrive.

    This is where the LAB (LA Basketball) Challenge comes into play. For every single home game in the month of November, fans will have the opportunity to win $10,000. The first challenge was introduced on November 11, and there are eight more left to go - for a grand total of $90,000 being given away.

    Here's how the Clippers stated fans can participate:

    1. "Arrive early and be in your seat at tip-off."
    2. "Defend our home court by bringing the energy!"
    3. "Wear Clippers colors or gear to show your support."

    In terms of who can win, any ticketed person in the arena that is over the age of 18, wearing Clippers gear or colors, and in their seats at least 15 minutes prior to tip-off is eligible to win.

    Read More

    Here's how the Clippers stated a winner will be chosen:

    "At game time, a panel of judges will pull all tickets that were scanned prior to tipoff, and that meet the contest criteria. The winner must be in their seat at tip-off and during the first quarter and will be announced before the end of the first quarter."

    One of the unfortunate things that define LA sports is the late-arriving fan. The Clippers have roughly three seasons until their new billion-dollar Inglewood arena is built. The countdown to fix that problem begins now.

    Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin Share High Praise For Toronto Raptors Rookie Scottie Barnes

    Paul George Credits Clippers Teammates For Winning Streak

    Paul George Wins NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week 

    A63T4026-16x9-3-1
    News

    LA Clippers to Give Fans $10,000 at Every November Home Game

    9 minutes ago
    063_1236333800
    News

    After Dominant Stretch, Paul George Jumps up the MVP Ladder

    1 hour ago
    george-vs-heat
    News

    Miami Heat Coach Eric Spoelstra Gives High Praise to Paul George

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16292254_168390270_lowres
    News

    Paul George Calls Nicolas Batum 'So Valuable'

    12 hours ago
    usa_today_17144242.0
    News

    LA Clippers Make it Six-Straight Wins, Defeat Miami Heat 112-109

    20 hours ago
    hi-res-f5ebaca3828027ad4d66dff98cce954e_crop_north
    News

    LA Clippers vs. Miami Heat: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    Nov 11, 2021
    USATSI_17017868_168390270_lowres
    News

    Injury Report Update on Kawhi Leonard's Knee Rehab

    Nov 10, 2021
    1233741471.0
    News

    Injury Report: Marcus Morris Hopeful to Return Within Two Weeks

    Nov 10, 2021