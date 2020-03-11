Clippers Overpower Warriors, win 131-107

After losing a heartbreaker to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday afternoon, the L.A. Clippers were presented with the perfect opportunity to bounce back: A meeting with the Golden State Warriors, who own the worst record in the NBA.

Needless to say, the Clippers took full advantage of the situation.

L.A. led by as many as 34 points in its 131-107 throttling of Golden State, taking their first lead less than two minutes into the game. Beyond that point, the Clippers never lost their advantage.

There isn't much to take away from this one. Coming into the night, the Clippers were expected to have an easy go of things. The Warriors have the worst record in the NBA, and without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, they were going to struggle to be competitive with this deep Clippers team.

That turned out to be true, as all 12 active members of the team scored at least once tonight. Amir Coffey was the Clippers' lowest scorer, logging two points in eight minutes, while Kawhi Leonard went for a game-high 23 points in 25 minutes.

The game was a good opportunity for the Clippers to get back on track, and with a light schedule ahead, L.A. has a chance to go on a lengthy winning streak to finish up the month.

After tonight's game, the Clippers will play 10 more games in March. Three of those games are against teams with winning records, and only one of those games will be played on the road. The streak includes two meetings with both the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets, as well as the Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans.

With health finally on the team's side and the most difficult games behind them, the Clippers are in the perfect position to roll into the postseason on a high note.