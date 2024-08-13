All Clippers

LA Clippers Guard Goes Viral With Reaction to Steph Curry's Olympic Performance

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry had the NBA world in awe of his performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Joey Linn

Nov 30, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) scores against Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1), guard Terance Mann (14) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center.
Nov 30, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) scores against Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1), guard Terance Mann (14) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. / Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
After starting the 2024 Paris Olympics in a shooting slump, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry exploded for 60 points in the final two games. Scoring 36 points in the semifinals against Serbia, Curry added 24 points in the gold medal game victory over France.

These final two games raised Curry's scoring average to 14.8 points, which led Team USA in Paris. It was a fourth quarter flurry against France that had the basketball world in awe, as the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers knocked down four of them in the fourth quarter alone.

The degree of difficulty on these shots, especially the last one, was significant.

The NBA world spent the afternoon reacting to this performance from Curry, including LA Clippers guard Terance Mann who went viral for his reaction.

"Ya'll see what we got to deal with guarding Steph," Mann wrote on X.

This reaction from Mann reached nearly 450,000 impressions and over 12,500 likes. Often tasked with guarding the other team's best guard, Mann has defended Curry a lot in his NBA career.

Curry has had some big performances against the Clippers, including 50 points in a loss during the 2022-23 season.

As Curry showed during the Olympics, there is no defense that can slow him down. This is why the Warriors star is a four-time champion and now an Olympic gold medalist.

Joey Linn

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

