LA Clippers Guard Goes Viral With Reaction to Steph Curry's Olympic Performance
After starting the 2024 Paris Olympics in a shooting slump, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry exploded for 60 points in the final two games. Scoring 36 points in the semifinals against Serbia, Curry added 24 points in the gold medal game victory over France.
These final two games raised Curry's scoring average to 14.8 points, which led Team USA in Paris. It was a fourth quarter flurry against France that had the basketball world in awe, as the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers knocked down four of them in the fourth quarter alone.
The degree of difficulty on these shots, especially the last one, was significant.
The NBA world spent the afternoon reacting to this performance from Curry, including LA Clippers guard Terance Mann who went viral for his reaction.
"Ya'll see what we got to deal with guarding Steph," Mann wrote on X.
This reaction from Mann reached nearly 450,000 impressions and over 12,500 likes. Often tasked with guarding the other team's best guard, Mann has defended Curry a lot in his NBA career.
Curry has had some big performances against the Clippers, including 50 points in a loss during the 2022-23 season.
As Curry showed during the Olympics, there is no defense that can slow him down. This is why the Warriors star is a four-time champion and now an Olympic gold medalist.
Related Articles
Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration
Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard
France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement