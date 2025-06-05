LA Clippers Have Decision Between Enticing Trade or Spend $10 Million
Under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement enacted in 2023, it is becoming increasingly challenging for NBA teams to retain their core players without incurring a premium. The Los Angeles Clippers were one of the few teams to cut ties with some of their stars in order to be flexible in the new era of team-building.
Paul George and Russell Westbrook were not re-signed, and they parted ways with PJ Tucker in order to stay under the "second apron," which gives teams much more flexibility in trades and in the buyout market.
In the 2024 offseason, the Clippers signed Derrick Jones Jr. to a 3-year, $30 million contract, who had just been a massive part of the Mavericks' NBA Finals run. Jones Jr. played in 77 games with the Clippers and posted career-highs in multiple categories.
His versatile defense was one of the biggest reasons for the Clippers' defensive resurgence in the 2024-2025 season, and he brought an athletic presence that the team hadn't had since Blake Griffin.
But Los Angeles has decisions to make after their third straight first-round playoff exit. Jones Jr.'s contract makes him a valuable trade asset if packaged with other similar agreements for a higher-tier star.
A new report by HoopsHype's Michael Scotto revealed that the Clippers could include Jones Jr. in a package to acquire a superstar if they see it fit.
Scotto wrote, "Los Angeles could also attempt to trade for a max-salary player by including Derrick Jones Jr., who’s owed $10 million next season and $10.48 million for the 2026-27 season, to make the math work financially. The Clippers can theoretically dangle one unconditional first-round pick (2031) and two swaps (2030 and 2032)."
The Clippers have been rumored to be searching for an upgrade in multiple categories this offseason, and adding Jones Jr. to any trade package could entice a team to part with a superstar, such as Kevin Durant.
