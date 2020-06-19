AllClippers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
Another

Nick Wright: Houston Rockets a "Better Team" than the LA Clippers

Garrett Chorpenning

Fox Sports 1 analyst Nick Wright is notorious for his controversial takes, and his latest is no exception.

In a conversation with Colin Cowherd, Wright explained why he believes the Houston Rockets are a "better team" than the LA Clippers:

"I think they're a better team than the Clippers," he said. "I think they have more ways to beat you. I think if this ends up being a second-round matchup, Rockets - Clippers, that it's a really tough matchup for the Clippers."

Wright also said he's "not that worried" about Houston's lack of an interior rim defender because Ivica Zubac is LA's interior scorer.

There are a number of things to unpack here, but let's start with the numbers. LA and Houston split the 2019-2020 season series, and the first three matchups were decided by nine points or less. The most recent meeting, however, which took place in Houston on March 5, was a blowout in favor of the Clippers.

In that game, Zubac was dominant against Houston's new small-ball lineup, going for 17 points (6/6 FG, 5/6 FT) and 12 rebounds in just over 20 minutes of action. Montrezl Harrell looked strong against his former team as well, recording 19 points and 10 rebounds in 22 minutes. And on top of all that, JaMychal Green chipped in another 11 points and 6 boards in 24 minutes.

Altogether, that's a contribution of 47 points and 28 rebounds from three of LA's biggest bodies — and none of them were on the court for more than 24 minutes. Overall, the Clippers converted 69.7% of their looks in the paint, while the Rockets sank 53.1% of theirs.

LA went on to win by 15, but led by as many as 30 before garbage time kicked in late in the fourth quarter.

It's a small sample size, yes. But the Clippers' bigs — Zubac included —annihilated Houston's defensive front and did a fine job of limiting players not named Russell Westbrook at the rim. 

Wright is correct in saying that Houston is a force to be reckoned with. James Harden and Westbrook are two of the top 10 scorers in the NBA, and they lead an offense that ranks second in the league. But what the Rockets don't have is a ton of two-way potential — and the Clippers can punish them for that.

LA is one of two teams to rank among the top five in both offensive rating and defensive rating, and that's not just because of the efforts of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. 

Patrick Beverley, by all accounts, is a terrific two-way point guard. Lou Williams and Harrell are still the NBA's most potent pair off the bench. Marcus Morris and Reggie Jackson have both been high-impact players since joining the team after the trade deadline.

No matter which way you look at it, from top-to-bottom, the Clippers are one of the most complete teams in the league and were only just starting to show their true potential after the All-Star break.

Houston may be a tough out, but by no means are the Rockets a better team than the Clippers — and they certainly shouldn't be favored over LA to win the NBA title, as Wright says they should.

Check out Wright's full comments below, and let us know what you think of his stance. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Landry Shamet says the best way to drive change is "through education"

Landry Shamet believes America needs more accountability of the past.

Farbod Esnaashari

Adam Silver will Support Players who Choose to Skip Remainder of Season

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says he will respect players who choose to skip the remainder of the season.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers' new Inglewood Arena will be to Bird-Friendly at PETA's Request

The Clippers new arena will be both people, and bird friendly.

Farbod Esnaashari

Doc Rivers: LA is Going All Out to "Keep Everybody Mentally Sharp"

LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers says his organization is doing everything possible to its players mentally sharp ahead of the NBA restart in Orlando.

Garrett Chorpenning

Steve Ballmer is holding Town-Hall Sessions with Employees

Steve Ballmer is giving employees a chance to voice their concerns with the community.

Farbod Esnaashari

Which Five Former LA Clippers Should Have Their Numbers Retired?

Ralph Lawler recently named five former LA Clippers that should have their numbers retired by the franchise. Do you agree with his list?

Garrett Chorpenning

JJ Redick Urged LA Clippers to Draft Malcolm Brogdon in 2016

The former LA Clippers guard wasn't happy when his team passed on Brogdon twice in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Garrett Chorpenning

Patrick Beverley suggests NBA return hinges on LeBron James

Patrick Beverley may have revealed the inner workings of the NBA

Farbod Esnaashari

On This Day: Kawhi Leonard, Toronto Raptors win NBA Finals

The LA Clippers' star forward won his second NBA title on June 13, 2019 — exactly one year ago.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

7even

Lou Williams on returning to Basketball: "In this climate...it's a distraction"

Lou Williams believes basketball could serve as a distraction to something bigger.

Farbod Esnaashari