LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

The LA Clippers look to keep their momentum going when they take on the Houston Rockets on the second night of a back-to-back.
© Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

One night after defeating the Phoenix Suns in convincing fashion, the LA Clippers will once again take their home floor for their first meeting of the season with the Houston Rockets.

Houston has been one of the NBA's worst-performing teams all year long and went on a 20-game losing streak that lasted roughly a month and a half from February to March. There's not much talent on the roster outside of forward Christian Wood, and with the Rockets all but eliminated from the postseason, this one feels like a gimme for the Clippers.

With that said, LA can't afford to take Houston lightly. The Rockets aren't just going to roll over, especially as they're coming off a win over the Dallas Mavericks. This is still a team that's capable of heating up from time to time, and there are a lot of unknowns at play. 

But assuming the Clippers continue to play with the level of urgency they've put on display lately, talent should prevail here. Houston has no answer for Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, and the Rockets don't do enough on offense to truly threaten LA's defense. 

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (35-18) vs. Houston Rockets (14-37)

Date: Friday, April 9

Time: 7:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Staples Center

Broadcast Information: NBA League Pass

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -11.5

Moneyline: Rockets +560, Clippers -800

Point Total: O/U 221.5

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Jan 20, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers players huddle before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
