Should the LA Clippers Get Involved in the Houston Rockets' Reported Fire Sale?

The Houston Rockets went into the All-Star break in particularly rough shape. As losers of their last 13 games, the Rockets currently own the third-worst record in the NBA. According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, rival executives expect the franchise to get busy ahead of the trade deadline, to the point where the situation has been referred to as a "fire sale."

Perhaps the LA Clippers should try to get involved?

Victor Oladipo and P.J. Tucker are two of Houston's most sought-after assets, and it seems fair to expect that there will be no shortage of offers for those two from some of the league's top contenders. However, according to the report, the Rockets may also look to part ways with Danuel House, Ben McLemore, Sterling Brown and Jae'Sean Tate — a solid group of young, two-way wings.

Considering LA's lack of assets and financial wiggle room, acquiring one of the bigger pieces — that is, Oladipo or Tucker — may prove to be too tall a task. And while trading for one of Houston's abundance of wings seems all the more feasible, one would have to wonder why the Clippers would be compelled to deal for something that they, too, have an abundance of — especially when considering that none of Houston's wings shoot the three-ball better than LA's do.

A few of them would provide the extra athleticism that the Clippers are missing, but the team would probably be better off pursuing such a player in the buyout market. Glenn Robinson III, for instance, could be an option there if he doesn't sign with a rival contender.

At the end of the day, it seems more likely that the Clippers stand pat at the deadline rather than get involved with Houston. LA doesn't need a major trade to fix its issues.

The NBA trade deadline is set for March 25.

