Clippers Postgame: Lou Williams’ second-half surge leads LA over Houston

After an exciting comeback win over the Boston Celtics Wednesday, the Clippers outdid themselves against the Houston Rockets, outscoring Houston 10-2 in the final minute of the game to earn a 122-119 victory. 

Lou Williams was the offensive catalyst in the second half, dropping 26 points after being scoreless in the first half. His pick-and-roll combination with Kawhi Leonard was near unstoppable for the Rockets, and Williams took advantage of the attention paid to Leonard and Paul George to let loose for four critical threes. 

Leonard added 24 points in only 28 minutes as Williams and Montrezl Harrell once again led the team in time on the floor. George had difficulty with his jumper, but hit a huge 3-pointer with 51 seconds left to pull within two points, and contributed seven assists. 

As Leonard and George get back into game shape, both of them were spared from the primary responsibility of guarding James Harden for most of the contest. Leonard switched on to the former MVP in the fourth quarter and helped deny Harden the ball on the final two possessions. 

Listen to Joe Morgan and I discuss another instant classic for the Clippers as they won their fourth game in a row. 

