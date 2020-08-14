LA Clippers Pre-Game Injury Report vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The LA Clippers are just days away from the beginning of the postseason, but before they begin their run, they'll need to play one final seeding game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Coming into tonight's contest, the hope was that the Clippers would have Montrezl Harrell back in the lineup. The star reserve and Sixth Man of the Year finalist returned to the bubble over the weekend, and it looked as though he could suit up against the Thunder, but that likely won't be the case.

The Clippers announced on Thursday that Harrell will miss Friday's game as he still hasn't re-joined the team. Additionally, Patrick Beverley and Landry Shamet will sit out due to injury.

The game is essentially meaningless — LA is already locked into a first-round matchup with the Dallas Mavericks, as are the Thunder with the Houston Rockets.

However, it's as important as ever for the Clippers to get Harrell reps. He still hasn't made his bubble debut (he missed all three scrimmage games as well) and is the third-leading scorer on the team.

There's always the chance that his status could be upgraded ahead of tonight's contest, but as it stands, fans should prepare to wait another few days to see Harrell back on the court.

As for Beverley and Shamet, look for their absences to extend into the postseason as well. Coach Doc Rivers clarified that, while neither injuries are severe, the team is exercising extreme caution.

The LA Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder will take the floor on Friday, Aug. 14 at 6:30 p.m. ET.