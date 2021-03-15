LA Clippers Injury Report: Patrick Beverley (Knee) Out, Serge Ibaka (Back) Questionable

The LA Clippers could be without two starters when they take on the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.

Both Patrick Beverley (knee soreness) and Serge Ibaka (back tightness) were listed on this afternoon's injury report. Beverley will not play, while Ibaka is currently considered questionable.

Beverley missed Sunday night's contest as well and will remain out for the duration of the road trip as he continues to deal with knee soreness. Ibaka, though, is a new addition to the report.

The veteran big spent just eight minutes on the floor in Sunday's loss against the New Orleans Pelicans before exiting around the end of the first quarter. Ibaka did not return to the game.

If both players end up missing tonight's matchup, look for Reggie Jackson to start in place of Beverley and Ivica Zubac in place of Ibaka.

Jackson has been particularly effective as a starter this season, posting averages of 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 17 such occasions. His ability to shoot the three-ball and play with pace helps the Clippers tremendously on the offensive side of the floor, though he struggles to make plays on defense.

Zubac has earned just one start this season, but he certainly has plenty of experience in the role. He was LA's starting big man all last year, and since Kawhi Leonard and Paul George joined the Clippers, he's developed excellent chemistry with each player. He may not be the mobile, floor-stretching threat that Ibaka is on offense, but Zubac is a terrific finisher at the rim and a strong paint defender.

The LA Clippers will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 6:00 p.m. PT.

